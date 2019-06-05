Dominica observes World Environment Day 2019

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Environment Day, today. World Environment Day is the United Nations’ most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

World Environment Day 2019 is being observed under the theme “air pollution”— a call to action to combat one of the greatest environmental challenges.

As revealed by the United Nations, an estimated nine out of ten people worldwide are exposed to air pollutants that exceed World Health Organization air quality guidelines. This is lowering life expectancy and damaging economies across the planet. Polluted air kills some 7 million people each year, causes long term health problems, such as asthma, and reduces children’s cognitive development. According to the World Bank, air pollution costs societies more than $5 trillion every year.

This year’s World Environment Day provides an opportunity for each of us to combat air pollution. Air pollution is preventable and there are readily implementable solutions.

Here are some ideas in reducing air pollution:

Use public transport or car sharing, cycle or walk.

Turn off the car engine when stationary.

Compost organic food items and recycle non-organic trash.

Save energy: turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

Never burn trash, as this contributes directly to air pollution.

Choose non-toxic paints and furnishings.

Investment in renewable energy sources

Plant Trees

Let us all act so we can breathe more easily.

