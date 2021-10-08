Dominica off EU blacklist; we ‘should have never been’ there says PM Skerrit

While welcoming a recent decision by the European Council to remove Dominica from the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is insisting that Dominica should never have been on the list.

The EU revealed earlier this week that its Council removed Dominica and Anguilla which had been previously placed on the list because they did not meet the trading bloc’s tax transparency criteria of being ranked as at least “largely compliant” regarding the exchange of information on request, by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) global forum.

The trading bloc said the delisting was preceded by the forum’s decision to grant these jurisdictions a supplementary review on this matter.

The EU said pending the granted supplementary review, Anguilla and Dominica were now included in the state of play document “which covers jurisdictions that do not yet comply with all international tax standards but that have committed to implementing tax good governance principles”.

“It is certainly good news that Dominica has been removed from the so-called Blacklist,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “I mean the reality is Dominica should have never been on the so-called Blacklist in the first instance.”

He contended that Dominica has always complied with the request of the international community.

“We always recognize that we are part of an international architecture and we all have a responsibility to play our part in global governance.”

The Prime Minister said he believes that the EU recognizes that Dominica should not have been on the blacklist.

“But that notwithstanding, we continue to implement measures and decisions which would enhance transparency and good governance, principles of governance and Dominica has always been a respectful and respected member of the international global community,” he stated.

He stated Dominica’s commitment to continue enhancing its financial services architecture and in the process, enhance the global environment.

“But really, this whole approach of so-called Blacklisting countries really needs to be revisited, because it is really an unjust system,” Skerrit complained. “As I said, that’s the reality of the world we live in and I am happy that Dominica is off this so-called Blacklist.”

Seychelles was also taken off the list along with Dominica and Anguila.

In addition to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) , American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, and Vanuatu remained on the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions.