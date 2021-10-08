Dominica off EU blacklist; we ‘should have never been’ there says PM Skerrit

While welcoming a recent decision by the European Council to remove Dominica from the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is insisting that Dominica should never have been on the list.
The EU revealed earlier this week that its Council removed Dominica and Anguilla which had been previously placed on the list because they did not meet the trading bloc’s tax transparency criteria of being ranked as at least “largely compliant” regarding the exchange of information on request, by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) global forum.
The trading bloc said the delisting was preceded by the forum’s decision to grant these jurisdictions a supplementary review on this matter.
The EU said pending the granted supplementary review, Anguilla and Dominica were now included in the state of play document “which covers jurisdictions that do not yet comply with all international tax standards but that have committed to implementing tax good governance principles”.
“It is certainly good news that Dominica has been removed from the so-called Blacklist,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “I mean the reality is Dominica should have never been on the so-called Blacklist in the first instance.”
He contended that Dominica has always complied with the request of the international community.
“We always recognize that we are part of an international architecture and we all have a responsibility to play our part in global governance.”
The Prime Minister said he believes that the EU recognizes that Dominica should not have been on the blacklist.
“But that notwithstanding, we continue to implement measures and decisions which would enhance transparency and good governance, principles of governance and Dominica has always been a respectful and respected member of the international global community,” he stated.
He stated Dominica’s commitment to continue enhancing its financial services architecture and in the process, enhance the global environment.
“But really, this whole approach of so-called Blacklisting countries really needs to be revisited, because it is really an unjust system,” Skerrit complained. “As I said, that’s the reality of the world we live in and I am happy that Dominica is off this so-called Blacklist.”
Seychelles was also taken off the list along with Dominica and Anguila.
In addition to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) , American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, and Vanuatu remained on the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
So the double doctorate dude really thinks he makes the rules , interprets the rules and can give a wink and a nod to whoever he wants when it comes to international matters. That should make him realize that small countries don’t carry much clout in big country affairs. It’s like cockroaches in front of chicken. When in the region he and other leaders can take to the airways and talk tough but that’s just hot air. When it comes to important economies even if there are violations, because of their importance some of their “sins” will be overlooked. Consider the US overlooking the participation of Saudi Arabia in the murder of the journalist because of it’s importance to the US economy. By spending significantly less on development in Salisbury and Marigot because they didn’t vote for labor, shows that Skerritt knows what it means to not highly favor a country or a community. He should be the last to complain. Just comply with them and move on.
It’s very important to understand the arbitrary nature of this blacklist. The countries that are targeted are normally those who are economically vernurable and unable to fight back. Just a quick glance at the list will confirm this.
Large entities such as the EU and the US is strangely frightened of competition and will use their draconian powers to crush smaller entities such as Dominica at the slightest hint of a challenge to their supremacy.
In this fastly emerging multi-polar geopolitical world the power wealded by the EU and the US will become less effective as other countries such as China and Russia brings a most welcome relief along with alternative options.
Although we are going through what some might consider the worst of times but it can also be considered the best of times.
With the US and EU hegemony nullified by a new and fair rules based system the world (and not just the Western part of it) can truly develop.
You started well but fell off track. China and Russia bring welcome relief? Really? These two countries are the worst human rights abusers. They jail, kidnap, execute and assassinate innocent people for simply speaking truth, opposing their wicked leadership or for the most peaceful protest.
China presently is becoming drunk with power. It is right now on a land grabbing, conflict driven, global expedition.
Roosevelt Skerrit is the cause of Dominica getting unto any black list all because of his thi… corrupted behavior.
All the foreign companies including Roos Medical School, left all because of Roosevelt evil corrupted ways, and the amount of lies he told to those who conducted business on the island.
So incompetent and ignorant he went on Radio trying to impress Roos that he was going to Clare ground, and put four cargo containers together to accommodate passengers and commercial international flights will come to Dominica.
I suppose that’s what hasten the departure of Roos out of Dominica.
King Liar if you read paragraph # 4 it indicates that you are not off the hook. We all know how smooth you can be and how you are in smoothening others with your lies. The EU is watching as to whether you will keep the promise to implement tax good governance principles. If that promise is not kept and most of us know it will not be kept the EU (which of course is no different from you) will be happy to list you again as a NO GOODER. And King, you have the audacity to cry like a baby that Dominica should not be on the black list. Mr. Dead & Alive Morrison know of all your corrupt alliances in and abroad, how dear you that you cry,” oh in reality Dominica should have never been on the so-called black list.” I guess you wanted you King Liar (Dominica) to be on the green list meaning $$$$$$$ list.
Just because you have no authority nor control over that body ….. I will take their word against yours any day Skerrit!!!!!
You can’t just walk over dem EU officials!!
This is not a little institution in Dominica who you can just muscle your way through!!!!
Skerrit has the worst record of blacklist as PM!!!!!
It is so sad that no matter what the subject is and how many of us that post our comments, DNO either publishes that of IBO France or that other little idiot kid that doesn’t seem to have anything to do or say, and when the subject matter is no longer relevant they go ahead and put out the rests of us. It’s so disgusting man.
ADMIN: These commenters you referred to have also admitted on our site that some of their comments are not published.
You can view our comment policy for guidance on what comments are published: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
You use your Free Speech to lie as expertly well as your idol (Skerrit). I’m no favourite of DNO. Their gun power is wet when it comes to exposing Robbin’ Hood’s shenanigans.
Every honest, fair minded citizen knows that the Skerrit-Experment is notorious for its opacity. No morally upright Dominican was surprised when the EU put Dominica on their Blacklist not for the first time. Dominica has become a serial violator.
Are there any gamblers or betters out there? I can assure you with mathematical certainty that Dominica would find itself back on this Blacklist for the umpteenth time.
Skerrit is well known for his lies, deceipt and deception, so to say that Dominica has always complied with the requests of the international community is questionable. My take is that he believes that he can con the international community, the same way he cons his unsuspecting supporters at will, but liar Skerrit is fooling himself. My question though is why does Dominica get black listed so often? It tells me that Dominica has things happening that is opaque, intransparent, shady and pose a risk to the international community…Liar Skerrit you need to come clean….The opaqueness can’t last forever. It will be exposed liar Skerrit!!
“Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is insisting that Dominica should never have been on the list.”
I agree 100% with Skerrit that Dominica should never have been on the list because Dominica did nothing wrong.
Going forward the EU and others must start to punish the Finance minister and Prime Minister when they transgress issues of the country. Look, in Cricket when a team is in violation of slow over rate the ICC doesn’t penalize the team but rather the captain. So EU please penalize Roosevelt Skerrit and hold him responsible for all his transgressions
That’s good we are off the black list but, unfortunately damage is already done and we are left with a negative past. We are like a heavy smoker who had his lungs destroyed before he stopped smoking. Good he stopped smoking but damage was already done.