Dominica on display at EXPO 2020 Dubai

The theme for the Dominica Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is “Experience the Commonwealth of Dominica – the Nature Island of the World Through the Lens of its Culture, Heritage and Traditions” and the Dominican contingent at the Expo which arrived in Dubai on Friday, has been sharing that experience with great enthusiasm.

The island’s Kalinago heritage, natural resources, and rich culture will be brought to life at the pavilion and according to officials, visitors will experience the natural beauty of the island and understand the path being taken towards a sustainable future.

According to Media Liaison Officer, Ivona Jno Baptiste-Lugay, the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), the Invest Dominica Authority (IDA), Dominica Export and Import Agency (DEXIA), various ministries with responsibility for EXPO, including the ministries with responsibility for foreign affairs, tourism and trade as well as other key stakeholders, have ensured that the Dominica pavilion will be representative of a nature island destination which provides an exclusive experience for all,

Among officials who represented Dominica at the event On Saturday are Trade Minister Ian Douglas, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations Dr. Kenneth Darroux, Tourism Minister Denise Charles and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite.

Investor Services Officer, Shayan Monelle, is representing Invest Dominica Authority at the expo and during the six-month event, he will be providing investment information to visitors and promoting the key sectors for green and brownfield investments.

Dominica will seek to form new relations and discover new business opportunities with priority being placed on sustainable investments as well as attract visitors through its participation in the Expo.

Watch a video below (courtesy of Dubai One) of a tour of Dominica’s EXPO 2020 Pavilion by Dubai television.

Dominica is among more than 190 countries taking part in this event which has been described as a showcase of culture, innovation and collaboration under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

Dominica’s first appearance was at the parade of participating countries on Saturday where the Nature Isle’s contingent impressively attired in national wear, proudly displayed the national flag.

Dominica National Day at EXPO 2020 Dubai was also held held on Saturday.

Below are video clips (courtesy of EXPO 2020 Dubai) the opening ceremony of EXPO 2020 and the Dominica National Day ceremony.

