Dominica parliament meets for first time after 2019 elections

One of the tasks that parliament will perform when it meets today, for the first time, following the December 6th, 2019 elections, will be the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

It is expected that former government minister and Dominica Labour Party (DLP) election candidate, Joseph Isaac, who Prime Minister Skerrit announced after the election as the DLP’s choice for that position, will be formally approved by the DLP-controlled parliament. It is also expected that the DLP’s choice for Deputy Speaker will get the nod from parliament.

Isaac replaces Alix Boyd-Knights who was the longest-serving Speaker of the Dominica House of Assembly.

The oath or affirmation of office will also be administered to other elected and appointed members of parliament both on the government and opposition sides.

When the House meets today, Prime Minister Skerrit will seek parliament’s approval for supplementary estimates of expenditure for the year 2018/2019 amounting to EC 322, 193, 115.60

Several bills are also down on the order paper to be introduced at today’s sitting of parliament. These include a Bill for an act to amend the Income Tax Act, a Bill for an Act to amend the Offshore Banking Act, a Bill for an Act to amend the Money Laundering Prevention Act and a Bill for an Act to amend the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Today’s meeting is the First Meeting of the First Session of Tenth Parliament under the Commonwealth of Dominica Constitution and according to the order paper, the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, will address the meeting.

Parliament begins at 10:00 0’clock this morning.