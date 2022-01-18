Dominica passport ranked 6th strongest in Caribbean and 36th globally

The 2022 Henley Passport Index by Henley & Partners has been released, and according to the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Dominica’s passport ranks as the sixth strongest in the Caribbean region and 36th on the global level.

The latest report, Henley’s first of the year and quarter of 2022, as always, ranks national passports in terms of their power, i.e., the number of destinations that holders of a particular passport can visit without a prior visa.

The passport index, which is updated quarterly, is compiled using exclusive data from International Air Transport Association (IATA)- the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team. For the index, 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations were studied.

Based on the report, holders of Dominican passports can travel to 144 countries visa-free.

Barbados, with visa-free access to 161 destinations and a global passport ranking of 23, has once again emerged with the most powerful passport in the Caribbean region.

Other regional countries that are higher ranked than Dominica are St Kitts and Nevis- at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations, The Bahamas- #26 with visa-free access to 155 destinations, St Vincent and the Grenadines- #29 with visa-free access to 151 destinations and Antigua and Barbuda- at #30 with visa-free access to 150 destinations.

At the bottom of the list in the Caribbean are Haiti, ranked at 95th and a visa-free score of 48; Cuba ranked at 79th with a visa-free score of 64, Suriname ranked at 67th with a score of 77, Jamaica ranked 61st with a score of 85 and Guyana ranked 59th with a score of 87.

Explaining its ranking, the report stated: “For each travel destination, if no visa is required for passport holders from a country or territory, then a score with a value equal to one is created for that passport. A score with a value equal to one is also applied if passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination. These visa-types require no pre-departure government approval, because of the specific visa-waiver programs in place.”

Just like last year, Japan and Singapore emerged as the joint toppers on the global level, followed by Germany and South Korea, which, too, retained their joint second spot.

Henley & Partners observed that the average number of countries that could be visited without having to obtain a visa in advance was just 57 in 2006. That figure stands at 107 in 2022.

The index also notes that climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are continuously impacting mobility, with people looking to move to countries that are secure, stable and economically prosperous.

Interestingly, while three Asian countries take the top two spots, 11 European countries fill up the spots till rank five.

These include Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain at joint third place with a score of 189. They are followed by Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden in fourth place and Ireland and Portugal in fifth place.

The US and the UK are in sixth place with some other countries with passports granting easy access to 186 destinations.

Click here to download the Henley Passport Index Fact Sheet and to find out which countries one can visit visa-free with a Dominica passport.