Dominica photographer creates videos of nature to bring joy to those affected by COVID-19

Derek Galon, a veteran photographer living in Dominica, released three short episodes showing the beauty of Nature Island on Youtube, in hope it will bring needed moments of relaxation and peace to all affected by the current global situation.
“When filming Dominica’s most remote nature locations for last couple of years” – says Mr Galon – “little did I know that I will use this footage for my new Youtube nature series dedicated to all under lock-down, self-isolation, sick, overworked, and other-ways affected by this virus pandemic. And yet, this seems to be the most perfect purpose for years of my work – to share it for free, spreading “good vibes” and sharing moments of relaxation we all badly need these days. After all – as we are under various movement restrictions – a virtual journey through the Nature Island is exactly what we may need! I hope that in a small, humble way I am able to bring you a moment of peace and relax.”
New episodes are in making and should be ready for viewing soon.
“Nature Island on Youtube, in hope it will bring needed moments of relaxation and peace to all affected by the current global situation. ”
This is the appropriate time to tell someone who is making a fool of themselves to shut Up!
This man is ignorant of the facts about the effects of the corona-virus and the misery the infected patients are suffering. Someone should inform him, that when the patient is burning up with fever, and a more than congested lungs; can’t breath; what the hell can his dumb pictures do to relax one who cannot breath?
In order for one to remain alive they must breath!
Infected persons most are unable to talk because their respiratory system are overwhelm with mucus; if one can’t breath how the hell are they going to relax, while having a machine breathing for them with the hope of surviving?
Man shut up!
Dominica is a land of phenomenal natural and physical beauty. The numerous breathtaking waterfalls, the rarest fauna and flora, the abundance of greenery, the spectacular beaches, just so many eye-candy natural features. Thank you Mr. Derek Galen for such a delectable treat.