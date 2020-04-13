Dominica photographer creates videos of nature to bring joy to those affected by COVID-19

Derek Galon, a veteran photographer living in Dominica, released three short episodes showing the beauty of Nature Island on Youtube, in hope it will bring needed moments of relaxation and peace to all affected by the current global situation.

“When filming Dominica’s most remote nature locations for last couple of years” – says Mr Galon – “little did I know that I will use this footage for my new Youtube nature series dedicated to all under lock-down, self-isolation, sick, overworked, and other-ways affected by this virus pandemic. And yet, this seems to be the most perfect purpose for years of my work – to share it for free, spreading “good vibes” and sharing moments of relaxation we all badly need these days. After all – as we are under various movement restrictions – a virtual journey through the Nature Island is exactly what we may need! I hope that in a small, humble way I am able to bring you a moment of peace and relax.”

New episodes are in making and should be ready for viewing soon.