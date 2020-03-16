Dominica police force receives crime scene investigation equipment

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has received crime scene investigations equipment made possible by the Regional Security System under a programme funded by the European Union (EU).

The equipment was handed over to Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, at a handing over ceremony held at the Police Headquarters earlier this week.

They include personal protective equipment, evidence collection equipment, fingerprint equipment and photographic equipment, among others.

“I must say that I am very happy to be receiving this equipment on behalf of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force,” Carbon said. “Let me assure you that this equipment will assist the CDPF very well in its crime detection efforts.”

He said the equipment will be made available to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as well as other units and outstations.

Carbon called on the police force to take care of the equipment.

“We all know that things are getting difficult; things are expensive. It is not easy to access things and so we have to cherish what we have,” he stated. “We will take care of it and I have no doubt it will assist us in our crime detection efforts.”

Carbon expressed gratitude on behalf of the rank and file of the police force to the RSS and the UNDP for making the donation possible.

Executive Director of the RSS, Captain Errington Shurland, said the RSS Headquarters has always supported policing and embrace technology-driven methods to improve policing in the region.

He said the handing over of forensic consumables to the Commonwealth of Dominica is just one of the examples through which, “we support our member-states.”

Meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs, Jo Anne Commodore said the donation of the equipment will go a long way in improving the forensic capabilities of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.