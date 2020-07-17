Dominica police investigate ‘hit and run’ accident

Police say their investigations are at an advanced stage into the “hit and run ” accident that occurred on the evening of July 12, 2020, near CADREC in Pottersville.

A video, released on social media, which shows a white bus striking an individual and driving on, generated an outcry from some members of the public.

Reports indicate that the victim, identified as Ian Wilkins – a mentally challenged man – was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police found the bus the following day in a body shop undergoing repairs.

Since then, a man said to be the driver, has been brought in by his lawyer and is assisting in the investigations.

The bus is owned by Shepherd “Sheppee” Fregiste who posted a statement on his Facebook page informing his fans and the public that he was not the driver at the time of the “unfortunate incident.”

“I cannot say anything much right now as the situation is currently under investigation,” Fregiste explained, adding, “An official statement will be sent out afterwards.”