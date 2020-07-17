Dominica police investigate ‘hit and run’ accident

Police say their investigations are at an advanced stage into the “hit and run ” accident that occurred on the evening of July 12, 2020, near CADREC in Pottersville.
A video, released on social media, which shows a white bus striking an individual and driving on, generated an outcry from some members of the public.
Reports indicate that the victim, identified as Ian Wilkins – a mentally challenged man – was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.
Police found the bus the following day in a body shop undergoing repairs.
Since then, a man said to be the driver, has been brought in by his lawyer and is assisting in the investigations.
The bus is owned by Shepherd “Sheppee” Fregiste who posted a statement on his Facebook page informing his fans and the public that he was not the driver at the time of the “unfortunate incident.”
“I cannot say anything much right now as the situation is currently under investigation,” Fregiste explained, adding, “An official statement will be sent out afterwards.”
17 Comments
He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law
Saved by the ‘Ambassadorial’ bell. Mark my words…….this is the LAST YOU WILL HEAR of this story. Why do I say that? He may not be the driver of the bus, but he admitted to being the owner. The police found the bus the following day in a body shop undergoing repairs. Under who’s authority for which payment for the repairs by would be requested? An investigation, if done meticulously, could well bring charges against the owner for allegedly perverting the course of justice. But, then again, this is Dominica…. we all know how this is going to play-out.
Some Dominican are whole bunch of jealous people. Didn’t he say that he would put out an official statement after investigations…smh.
Never see a set of a–es that always know but when its for you’ll business, you’ll never know!!!… just wait after to hear what the man has to say… OSHA!!!!
Bwa Banday.. you sound jealous much…. he doesnt have anything to prove to you…so you can f— off!
Boy I tell you we are cursed with devilish ambassadorship sin this land. Everytime El Supremo appoints an ambassador drama follows exposing the devilish side of these appointments.
And the way Mr. Bus owner, you need to come forward and apologize for making matters worse because it is strongly ALLEGED that you are not being truthful on who was driving the bus. Were you driving the bus sir? Come on man! That will NOT hold partner! Secondly the person who appointed you also MUST revoke the appointment because it looks like the intent was to use tax payers money to line your pocket under the guise of “ambassadorship”. We are awaiting the apology sir.
It’s a trend these days when persons commit their crimes to be brought in by their lawyers for sympathy I guess. Everyone has a family.
Does not matter who he or she is, no one is above the law .If your vehicle is stolen you should report it. If you borrow some one your key for your vehicle, you should give his name and address. One unfortunate individual in hospital fighting for his life, this is attempted murder.
You do not borrow something to someone when you lend it. This is poor English grammar, not uncommonly exhibited on the Judge Judy show.
Hopefully Ian recovers. He has suffered enough in his life already.
Well ambassador look a baptism you got boy. Is this the confirmation of a baptism of fire or baptism unto the devil? You sure you didn’t have Satan riding on the bus with you?
Ok so you were not driving.
Let me ask a fool’s question.
Did you know your bus was in a garage the next day being repaired?
If so, did you find out what brought about the need for the repairs?
Your point??????? STUPES!!!!!!
So what he was thinking? That he would repair the bus and all will be well with him. The driver whoever he was, is heartless, very heartless.
Why didn’t the driver stop? What if the driver was the recently named tourism minister? What if there was a top government minister on the bus at that time since that top cabinet minister likes to use bus drivers when he doing his dirty deal? What if a top government minister was the only witness of the accident? Police investigating… we will see
Wow! What a good demonstration of true ambassadorship! Well let’s not forget that majority of Skerrit’s ambassadors are wanted criminals like Monfared who even came to hide in Dominica and was always with government ministers and with police security when he was with the evil one.
But how the police investigating a hit and run and all they said is that the bus was found in a body shop undergoing bodywork? In a real country should’nt the bus be ceased as part of the investigation? Now how could I be convinced that the owner was not the driver? Couldn’t they get a cooperating friend or relative to say he did it and pay a lawyer to play the legal game? Honesty speaking I don’t trust the Skerrit police force enough to believe they will truly investigate the matter to know who was driving it and that bus should not be given to the owner until they are certain about the driver at the time of the accident.
Would this be Ambassador Sheppee?
If so I think he forgot his sheepdog.