Dominica ‘ready to launch largest vaccination campaign in modern history’ – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt has said that Dominica is ready to launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history as the country, on Tuesday, received 70,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India.

“The highly-hailed Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine that we have taken possession of this evening ensures that Dominica will launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history in our country,” the prime minister said at a special ceremony held at the Douglas-Charles Airport to herald the arrival of the vaccine.

“Tonight signifies the start of the fight back by the Caribbean islands against the virus that has threatened the livelihood of every CARICOM national,” Skerrit stated.

He said the journey ahead may be a long one, “but I am certain that once we stay focused, keep our guards up and protect ourselves with this vaccine, we will rise again in our beautiful Caribbean region.”

According to Prime Minister Skerrit, from Tuesday evening, the vaccine was placed in the custody of Central Medical Stores and from Wednesday, the government would proceed to advance its public awareness campaign to include the registration of persons interested in receiving the vaccine.

“I have been advised by the Ministry of Health that we will start the vaccination exercise on February 22nd, 2021,” the prime minister revealed.

He said all systems have been put in place to ensure that recipients of the vaccine will be diligently monitored throughout their vaccination process.

“The latest research from the Oxford University reports that the protection provided by the first dose of the Oxford- AtraZeneca vaccine kicks in after 3 weeks and lasts right through to the second dose at the 3 month mark,” Skerrit stated adding that the latest studies indicate that this vaccine will reduce the likelihood of transmission to others.

“This means that Dominica, as a country, will soon be empowered to achieve a crucial objective which is to further minimize and eventually stamp out the impact of the various strains of Covid-19,” he stated.

The Prime Minister encourages all citizens to consider the danger of passing up the opportunity to get vaccinated in order to safeguard their health and that of their loved ones.

He said Dominica will be sharing this gift received from India with a few member states in the OECS.

“Arrangements will be made to have some of the vaccines airlifted as early as Thursday to some of our brothers and sisters so that their frontline workers can be vaccinated to help stamp out the dreaded Covid-19 virus,” Prime Minister Skerrit revealed.

Meantime, Acting Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment Kent Edwards said this is not the first time that the Ministry of Health will be introducing new vaccines.

“Most recently we saw the introduction of the human papillomavirus vaccine which is commonly known as the HPV,” he noted. “A few hours ago, we received a shipment of other vaccines that we use in the primary healthcare system from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) which already forms part of the immunization programme already run in Dominica.”

Edwards said these vaccines as well as the HPV are administered under the primary healthcare by a team of competent healthcare providers, “and be assured that the outcome of the Covid-19 vaccine is anticipated to be just as successful.”

He encourages the public to adhere to the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These include physical distancing, regular hand washing with soap and water, the use of 70% and above alcohol based hand sanitizer, practicing cough etiquette ( cough or sneeze into a tissue or your flexed elbow and wearing face masks in all public areas.

The Oxford- AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in other countries including, India and the United Kingdom and has been proven to be effective against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a study which found that it was less protective against a more virulent variant discovered in South Africa, has prompted AstraZeneca to move rapidly to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine in the face of new strains of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its Covax (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility) have cautioned against dismissing the AstraZeneca vaccine, insisting that it remained an important, life-saving tool.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently a vital part of Covax, which was set up to procure Covid-19 vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution around the world.

It accounts for almost all of the 337.2 million vaccine doses Covax is preparing to begin shipping to some 145 countries during the first half of the year, with authorisation from the WHO.

Below is a video of the arrival of the vaccine at Douglas Charles airport on Tuesday.

