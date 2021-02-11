Dominica ‘ready to launch largest vaccination campaign in modern history’ – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt has said that Dominica is ready to launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history as the country, on Tuesday, received 70,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India.
“The highly-hailed Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine that we have taken possession of this evening ensures that Dominica will launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history in our country,” the prime minister said at a special ceremony held at the Douglas-Charles Airport to herald the arrival of the vaccine.
“Tonight signifies the start of the fight back by the Caribbean islands against the virus that has threatened the livelihood of every CARICOM national,” Skerrit stated.
He said the journey ahead may be a long one, “but I am certain that once we stay focused, keep our guards up and protect ourselves with this vaccine, we will rise again in our beautiful Caribbean region.”
According to Prime Minister Skerrit, from Tuesday evening, the vaccine was placed in the custody of Central Medical Stores and from Wednesday, the government would proceed to advance its public awareness campaign to include the registration of persons interested in receiving the vaccine.
“I have been advised by the Ministry of Health that we will start the vaccination exercise on February 22nd, 2021,” the prime minister revealed.
He said all systems have been put in place to ensure that recipients of the vaccine will be diligently monitored throughout their vaccination process.
“The latest research from the Oxford University reports that the protection provided by the first dose of the Oxford- AtraZeneca vaccine kicks in after 3 weeks and lasts right through to the second dose at the 3 month mark,” Skerrit stated adding that the latest studies indicate that this vaccine will reduce the likelihood of transmission to others.
“This means that Dominica, as a country, will soon be empowered to achieve a crucial objective which is to further minimize and eventually stamp out the impact of the various strains of Covid-19,” he stated.
The Prime Minister encourages all citizens to consider the danger of passing up the opportunity to get vaccinated in order to safeguard their health and that of their loved ones.
He said Dominica will be sharing this gift received from India with a few member states in the OECS.
“Arrangements will be made to have some of the vaccines airlifted as early as Thursday to some of our brothers and sisters so that their frontline workers can be vaccinated to help stamp out the dreaded Covid-19 virus,” Prime Minister Skerrit revealed.
Meantime, Acting Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment Kent Edwards said this is not the first time that the Ministry of Health will be introducing new vaccines.
“Most recently we saw the introduction of the human papillomavirus vaccine which is commonly known as the HPV,” he noted. “A few hours ago, we received a shipment of other vaccines that we use in the primary healthcare system from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) which already forms part of the immunization programme already run in Dominica.”
Edwards said these vaccines as well as the HPV are administered under the primary healthcare by a team of competent healthcare providers, “and be assured that the outcome of the Covid-19 vaccine is anticipated to be just as successful.”
He encourages the public to adhere to the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
These include physical distancing, regular hand washing with soap and water, the use of 70% and above alcohol based hand sanitizer, practicing cough etiquette ( cough or sneeze into a tissue or your flexed elbow and wearing face masks in all public areas.
The Oxford- AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in other countries including, India and the United Kingdom and has been proven to be effective against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a study which found that it was less protective against a more virulent variant discovered in South Africa, has prompted AstraZeneca to move rapidly to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine in the face of new strains of the virus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and its Covax (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility) have cautioned against dismissing the AstraZeneca vaccine, insisting that it remained an important, life-saving tool.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently a vital part of Covax, which was set up to procure Covid-19 vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution around the world.
It accounts for almost all of the 337.2 million vaccine doses Covax is preparing to begin shipping to some 145 countries during the first half of the year, with authorisation from the WHO.
Below is a video of the arrival of the vaccine at Douglas Charles airport on Tuesday.
16 Comments
Lin Clown, we are not attempting to laugh at your Rediculous thoughts that makes no sense to the point of Political thoughts and commonsense that will allow us to research and investigate.
To remind you the United Workers Party (UWP) is a decent committed intellectual formidable Political highly professional determined Party.
The leader of this faiied immnature Party has failed us and our Dominica and our Dominica government. Skerrit is not fit nor visionary to be Prime Minister of our ailing Dominica. He and his failed blind Red Acolytes have reduced our struggling people to begging and our Dominica to poverty where under his blind watch has killed our agricultural economy and the Socioeconomic development concept of Dominica. The failure of Skerrit and his Incompetent leadership has ruined our economy and our Dominica due to Political laziness and visionless. We need that change of this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government.
We welcome distinguished Hon. Lennox…
Allu does just use big big words to sound smart. But long I doe hear “First Climate Resilient Country in the world”. I used to hear “Resilient” every two hours wi.
Wordtowise,pal2 – That’s good news. But although I took recess during math class I gather since everyone needs 2 doses then 70k is only half unless some such as likkle kids won’t be getting so wee can afford to help neighbors with 5k etc. If that’s the case here’s the big opportunity to be transparent and tell us straight. However, on another note, the last drive to vaccinate our young girls against HPV could be one of our biggest mistakes because we do not know if they all will be sterile in their child bearing years. This is very serious. The WHO and Bill, a computer mechanic, should not have the luxury to inject all our young girls just because some are at risk of having sex. Some, not all. The risk outweighs the benefits. WE HAVE TO THINK for ourselves. Not go for all FREENESS. What if we find out 10 yrs from now that there was a sinister motive behind the HPV vaccine and most girls are then sterile? Similar isht has happened in the past. Word to the ‘wise’.
Vere Tere,nobody is asking you to take vaccine.GO TO HELL.Any answer you want to any question ask your UWP KNOWALL friends,they know everything.I am surprised you are asking questions.Crooked traitor.Where were you and your kind after hurricane MARIA.Skerrit is the savior of DOMINICA.What has UWP contributed to the rebuilding of Dominica.NOTHING.Lazy people.
You for sure are not right in your head. The red cool aid and the free rum have killed all your brain cells. I feel sorry for people like you!
Skerrit makes the most unnecessary and outlandish claims. 70,000 gifted vaccines for 30,000 doses is not at all near the scale required to “launch largest vaccination campaign in modern history”, take it easy Sir.
It was also odd the say that Dominica was on a path to be the “first Climate resilient country in the world”, that too was a lot of Bologna.
Say thank you to the people and Government of India, though many of the ppl complain saying India needs the vaccines that they’re giving away..Again, anything that will help us get through this mental abyss is welcome. A disease that kills 1 out of every 100 didn’t deserve such pump and flare let alone a Vaccine. But Carry on, give the people what they want, thanks India.
Mr Skerrit- This is another treatment- hot off the press today 11/02/2021- which can also save lives. It is being trialled in the UK as we speak.
A good caring leader – will research how to save lives in Dominica,
Do not be like Mr Trump and go and play GOLF or (dancing Bellaire and Quadrille- in Vielle Case or Tibou), when upwards of 4,000 people per day are dying in the USA.
This ASTRA ZENECA drug is not something to make political mileage about. LABOUR VOTERS AND FREEDOM VOTERS AND UDP VOTERS SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY. I WANT TO SEE YOU AMND LENNOX LINTON TAX THE JAB TOGETHER. IT IS TIME TO BEHAVE LIKE MEN- NOT BOYS OR SCOUNDRELS.
REMEMBER THAT YOUR SURNAME IS SKERRIT NOT TRUMP.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/cars/news/medical-chief-hails-new-covid-treatment-as-great-news/vi-BB1dBgNA?ocid=mailsignout
Well done Mr Skerrit, but do not give the rest away.
You can get some more from Norway- who has more than they need- see below:
The Norwegian Embassy
25 Belgrave Square
Belgravia
London
SW1X
8QD
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: 0044 207 591 550
No doubt it will be the ASTRA ZENECA-OXFORD vaccine.
Pick up the phone, and make that call- to save every Dominican,
Get your lazy politician friends in CARICOM- to do the same.
Save lives. Stay Safe- Mr Skerrit.
Concentrate on creating jobs and wealth for Dominicans.
While you are at it, why not build a factory in Dominica to make Vaccines- instead of building an international airport between Wesley and Woodford Hill. That would be mone better spent. Eh? That would the first in West Indies
Think Man!!
Do not squander the little cash we have in Dominica on an Airport- when the people do not have BREAD to eat! You cannot give them CAKE, when the do not have bread.
If you do not know what to do- write to me, and I…
Let me see if i got this right. Dominica got 70000 doses of vaccine ,and Skerritt says Dominica is going to launch the largest vaccination in modern history. There are 70000 people in the island each treatment needs two doses that means 35000 getting treated. on the same day we are told 5000 doses are given to Antigua. This is one day after that country was placed in the high risk section of arrivals Me tink dis man needs to tink before he makes these statement or maybe he needs a rest from that airport he has in mind and a trip back to his village.
Sometimes I wonder. Did not Barbados get 200,000 of these vaccines as well. How does 70,000 become bigger than 200,000. Looks like people can tell some people anything.
Admin: that headline, oh that misleading headline; gives me a headache
ADMIN: That’s a direct quote from the Prime Minister.
I am curious you know. I would have expected Roosevelt Skerrit to have made more of a propaganda coup and paint himself as the great saviour of our country. Of course I’m glad we have the vaccine but this, combined with the fact that we are sharing some of this shipment with other OECS members, when India could have done so direct, especially since they all have international airports and populations larger than ourselves. Is it possible that it may have come via Dubai perhaps, courtesy of an Indian donor who may have commercial interest in Dominica? It would be interesting to know which of our merchants is keeping this vaccine in their cold storage on behalf of government. leadership without transparency is not everything.
Congratulations to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and in particular, Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit on his efforts to ensure that the citizens and residents of the country have the opportunity to become vaccinated against the Covid 19 Virus.
The arrival of 70 thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine on island is an indication of the Government’s desire to help the population continuing being safe as the Covid 19 Pandemic continues is global rampage.
I am ready to take the Covid 19 vaccine when it becomes available to the general public and call on all Dominicans to do likewise… It is better to be safe by protecting yourself and others from the dreaded Covid 19 Global Pandemic.
I also encourage every one to continue to practice the Covid 19 protocols of regular sanitizing and washing of hands, use of face masks covering both mouth and nose in public spaces, social distancing, regular temperature checks etc.
There is no vaccine against big brown tongue lickers.
You talking about you…lol
Skerrit, what a fantastic propaganda speech. If I was the PM of a country that sells thousands of passports, I would be ashamed to beg another country for free vaccine. When are you and Gucci going to have your first jab? By the way, where is the minister of health? He has not been heard or seen for much? Has he got COVID?