Dominica receives first batch of medical supplies donation from China

The first batch of medical equipment and supplies donated by China to Dominica was handed over on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the China-Dominica Friendship Hospital.

The supplies, which were provided by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, arrived at the China-Dominica Friendship Hospital on Friday, April 3. They include 1,536 nucleic acid test kits and 30,000 surgical masks which will be used for COVID-19 epidemic containment efforts in Dominica.

Chinese Ambassador, Lu Kun, who spoke at the handing over ceremony, expressed China’s continuing support for Dominica, especially in difficult times.

A release from the Chinese Embassy in Dominica states that the Minister for health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Irving McIntyre and Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Kenneth Darroux, who attended the ceremony, thanked China for its medical aid and spoke highly of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

A release from the Chinese Embassy in Dominica stressed the sound friendship which exists between China and Dominica.

“When the epidemic was taking a heavy toll in China, the Dominican government and people stood in solidarity with China in its disease control efforts,” the release states. “Dominican Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, spoke in Parliament supporting China and headed all Cabinet members to the Chinese Embassy to express solidarity for China. Despite difficulties, the Dominican government managed to donate masks to China.”

The release adds that Leader of The United Workers’ Party in Dominica, “Hon. Lennox Linton and other people from all sectors of Dominican society also expressed their support.”

“Reciprocating an act of kindness is a fine tradition of the Chinese nation. Though still in huge demand for medical materials, China has managed to make the donation to Dominica in a short period of time, fully demonstrating the deep friendship between the two countries,” the release goes on to state. “China wishes to enhance cooperation with Dominica in the fight against the epidemic and further strengthen China-Dominica relations and the friendship between the two peoples.”

It is expected that more medical supplies donated by the Chinese Government and Embassy including 15 ventilators, N95 surgical masks, medical protective clothing, goggles, disposable medical gloves, disposable medical boot covers and forehead thermometers will arrive in Dominica soon.

Below is the video of this morning’s presentation.