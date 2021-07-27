Dominica receives first cruise call since COVID-19 restrictions

Dominica today welcomes its first cruise visit after over a year of no cruise calls due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Seabourn Cruise Line vessel, MV Odyssey, this morning docked at Woodbridge Bay with approximately 135 passengers on board.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles said on Monday that in accordance with approved cruise protocols for Dominica, only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to disembark and proceed on tours on the island.

She said although cruise activities have been halted due to the Covid-19 restrictions since March 2020, regular discussions were held between the ministry and cruise lines such as Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean to enable a restart of cruise activity in Dominica.

“Our priority during all of the discussions has always been about the health and safety of citizens and passengers,” Charles stated. “The approved Covid-19 protocols for Dominica reinforce the strict adherence to measures such as; temperature checks, mask wearing, hand sanitization, safe distancing and importantly safe practices for vending and tours.”

According to the minister, based on the protocols, only those who are certified will be allowed to interact with cruise visitors and only organized or pre-sold tours will be permitted as an initial measure for limiting co-mingling and maintaining social distancing while the visitors enjoy the experience of the nature island.

She mentioned also that although this first call will be at the Woodbridge Bay Port for the summer season, subsequent tours are scheduled for the Roseau Cruise Terminal.

Charles called on the taxi drivers, tour guides, vendors, braiders, tour operators and all who are to interact within the safe corridor established for cruise ships to give the passengers the same Dominican hospitality that Dominica is known for.

“And give them an experience beyond their expectations as they enjoy our natural wonders,” the Tourism minister advised.

There will be a welcoming ceremony for the cruise ship at 10:00 o’clock this morning.