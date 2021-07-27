Dominica receives first cruise call since COVID-19 restrictions

Dominica today welcomes its first cruise visit after over a year of no cruise calls due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Seabourn Cruise Line vessel, MV Odyssey, this morning docked at Woodbridge Bay with approximately 135 passengers on board.
Tourism Minister Denise Charles said on Monday that in accordance with approved cruise protocols for Dominica, only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to disembark and proceed on tours on the island.
She said although cruise activities have been halted due to the Covid-19 restrictions since March 2020, regular discussions were held between the ministry and cruise lines such as Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean to enable a restart of cruise activity in Dominica.
“Our priority during all of the discussions has always been about the health and safety of citizens and passengers,” Charles stated. “The approved Covid-19 protocols for Dominica reinforce the strict adherence to measures such as; temperature checks, mask wearing, hand sanitization, safe distancing and importantly safe practices for vending and tours.”
According to the minister, based on the protocols, only those who are certified will be allowed to interact with cruise visitors and only organized or pre-sold tours will be permitted as an initial measure for limiting co-mingling and maintaining social distancing while the visitors enjoy the experience of the nature island.
She mentioned also that although this first call will be at the Woodbridge Bay Port for the summer season, subsequent tours are scheduled for the Roseau Cruise Terminal.
Charles called on the taxi drivers, tour guides, vendors, braiders, tour operators and all who are to interact within the safe corridor established for cruise ships to give the passengers the same Dominican hospitality that Dominica is known for.
“And give them an experience beyond their expectations as they enjoy our natural wonders,” the Tourism minister advised.
There will be a welcoming ceremony for the cruise ship at 10:00 o’clock this morning.
17 Comments
135 passengers on board or 135 passengers disembarked? I cant believe a cruise ship is cruising the waters with 135 passengers. Maybe cruisetracker will give correct information.
We have Jokers in Dominica called, “health experts.” They should pay a price if through their bowing to the chief Joker they cause people to get sick with Cockvid Virus.
The money of the passengers is not shared equitably in the country, only certified drivers can accompany them at exorbitant prices. This pandemic does not need vaccines, only the medicines that exist. Vaccinated people also get sick from covid and transmit it.
Point one I agree, point two is conspiracy nonsense.
D.D I didn’t understand the part about the inequitablity and only certified drivers. Do you want uncertified drivers to accompany them? And what is your definition of exorbitant?
Who can ignore now that people who got the injection spread variants and virus ?
Cruise ships bring little value to our island but pose a great risk to our people whilst the pandemic continues to spread. They take our water and leave behind their waste. We don’t need them and we don’t want them. Make Dominica a cruise ship free zone until the pandemic has been tamed.
Aren’t the authorities paying attention to the facts that vaccinated persons are coming down with the virus & spreading it to others?
When the vaccines first showed up, the narrative being pushed was that the vaccinated would be shielded from infection.
When dem realize that narrative is flawed, they then said the vaccines will protect one from developing serious illness (mark you, a significant percentage of COVID cases in unvaccinated persons were & are either asymptomatic or mild – many were not even aware they were infected and required no hospitalization).
Now I’m noticing the narrative is now changing to persons who are vaccinated have less chance of serious COVID conditions deteriorating.
So the experimental pro-COVID vaccine narrative has gone from ‘not catching COVID’ to ‘not developing serious illness’ to now ‘less chance of serious COVID illness deteriorating’ (whatever that means).
The truth is hidden in plain sight. Stay tuned…
And the beat goes on
So the vaccinated granfond people had covid..so allu just letting them go through our island because they vaccinated..I hope they will be quarantined as well
I said the same thing because if the people from grandfond who had covid were vaccinated. Then these torurist must be quarantined even if u all get negative result in two day or 24hrs. After five days of quarantine you never know what the result is..so I expect allu to quarantine these tourist for five days on the sea ok before they step foot on the shores. thank you
What’s the max total income from 135 passengers ? Probably less than half the prime minister’s monthly rent.
135 passengers. Let’s say 100 get off and go on a tour, each paying $50. That’s $5000. Maybe they all buy a tee shirt and tip, say another $30 each in all. That’s a grand total of $8000 (probably on the high side). You have to ask yourself if $8000 is really worth the risk to the population of Dominica. Vaccinated people can still carry and transmit the virus, including the delta variant.
“And give them an experience beyond their expectations as they enjoy our natural wonders.”
For those that travelled to the Emerald Pool, the experience beyond their expectations would have been the scores of abandoned vehicles along the one and a half miles between Canefield and Antrim.
Sorry, this should have been posted as a general comment.
Roger, we calling that street art in Dominica just like graffiti.
Excellent mathematics. You are exactly right.
With the market for our main export booming right now (https://www.caribjournal.com/2021/07/20/caribbean-passports-americans-more-buying/) do we really need to risk the lives of our people for any amount of money, let alone pocket change?