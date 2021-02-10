Dominica receives World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels Stamp

Dominica is among the growing list of countries who have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp.

The Safe Travels stamp is a global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism. It reassures travellers that the destination’s health and safety protocols to combat pandemics such as COVID-19 meet globally accepted protocols such as those endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Dominica joins its Caribbean counterparts who are already using the stamp, namely – Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos Islands, Tobago and the United Sates Virgin Islands.

“Dominica is proud to join the growing number of tourism partners who have embraced the WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp. This is a clear demonstration of our stance with our network locally, regionally and internationally, to ensure that the tourism industry thrives while the requisite health and safety protocols are implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles stated in a statement to the WTTC. “This links in perfectly with our Safe in Nature experience offered to visitors which provides an enjoyable and unforgettable managed experience adhering to all health and safety protocols. We are confident that the complementary Safe Travels stamp will provide the impetus to drive Dominica’s tourism while assuring visitors that they can discover the many wonders of Nature’s Isle safely.”

Local tourism practitioners will also be able to use the Safe Travels Stamp with their logo once they have met the criteria as established by the WTTC for using the stamp.

