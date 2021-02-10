Dominica receives World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels Stamp

Dominica is among the growing list of countries who have been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp.
The Safe Travels stamp is a global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism. It reassures travellers that the destination’s health and safety protocols to combat pandemics such as COVID-19 meet globally accepted protocols such as those endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
Dominica joins its Caribbean counterparts who are already using the stamp, namely – Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos Islands, Tobago and the United Sates Virgin Islands.
“Dominica is proud to join the growing number of tourism partners who have embraced the WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp. This is a clear demonstration of our stance with our network locally, regionally and internationally, to ensure that the tourism industry thrives while the requisite health and safety protocols are implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles stated in a statement to the WTTC. “This links in perfectly with our Safe in Nature experience offered to visitors which provides an enjoyable and unforgettable managed experience adhering to all health and safety protocols. We are confident that the complementary Safe Travels stamp will provide the impetus to drive Dominica’s tourism while assuring visitors that they can discover the many wonders of Nature’s Isle safely.”
Local tourism practitioners will also be able to use the Safe Travels Stamp with their logo once they have met the criteria as established by the WTTC for using the stamp.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter., Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Boyy GO BIG on AGRICULTURE and GEOTHERMAL. Let private tourism entities work their investment, with some help and encouragement without putting all your eggs in that basket. Tourism will work its way to prosperity.
Tell that to IIBO FRANCE,VIEWWSEXPRESSED,BWA BANDAYand The overeducated UWP.
Es nou la? Well I hope the country is getting there…
Dominica joins its Caribbean counterparts who are already using the stamp, namely – Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos Islands, Tobago and the United Sates Virgin Islands.
I encourage Dominican Tourism Stakeholders to aim to become certified in order to qualify them use the Safe in Nature program and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel Stamp
Presumably the World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travel stamp does not take into account the hazards encountered when walking the “pavements” of Roseau. Nor it seems the hazards of our roads.
The concept of being “Safe in Nature” should not be limited to risks from the pandemic alone.
Ladies and gentlemen, in short all this long article is saying is what Reginal Austria has already said, which is Dominica is last in everything. I know Skerrit and his gang will want to take this as a victory but please understand this paragraph here: “Dominica joins its Caribbean counterparts who are already using the stamp, namely – Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos Islands, Tobago and the United Sates Virgin Islands.”
Regardless, it is still something to celebrate and appreciate
@Roger Burnett, what you people fail to realize is that those people who travel to Islands are not looking for the Cities of Gold and glamorous shops, they left that kind of luxury or city Lifestyle at their home.
What they come to find is the places of peace and tranquility, such as the teasing bodies of water with their beautiful beaches, green trees, mountains to hike, nightlife entertainment and more; which is an asset in the Islands, including Dominica.
Dear Elizabeth,
Without exception, for fifty years my paintings, writings and books have extolled the natural beauty of the Caribbean in general and Dominica in particular. My message to the visitor has been to accept the islands on their own terms and not expect to find a Miami look alike.
At the same time I have encouraged the islanders to have pride in their own identity. Dangerous pavements in Roseau and potholed roads littered with abandoned vehicles, surely cannot be attractive or safe for visitors and residents alike.