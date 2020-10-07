Dominica records 1 new case of COVID-19; total active cases now 8

Dominica has recorded a new case of Covid-19, bringing the active number of cases to 8.

In making the disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday night, National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed, said that as of October 6th 2020, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 32.

“Fourteen have been detected since the reopening of the border,” he said. “77 percent of the cases are imported and the rest … are contacts of the imported ones and 1 is still under investigation.”

According to Dr. Ahmed, all imported cases were detected at the airport or at the quarantine facility while going to the mandatory quarantine phase upon arrival.

“These cases are between the age of 2 years and 59 years with the median age of 33 years,” he explained.

He indicated that all are asymptomatic and doing well.

Dr. Ahmed went on to say that so far 6 of these cases have met the discharge criteria and have been discharged.

He said from case 14, about 54 contacts have been identified so far and contact tracing is ongoing.

“Almost all were tested, “Dr. Ahmed revealed. “I am happy to say that I received results just a few minutes before I came to the podium, 48 of them are negative.”

He said all contacts are presently under home quarantine.