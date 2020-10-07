Dominica records 1 new case of COVID-19; total active cases now 8

Dominica has recorded a new case of Covid-19, bringing the active number of cases to 8.
In making the disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday night, National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed, said that as of October 6th 2020, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 32.
“Fourteen have been detected since the reopening of the border,” he said. “77 percent of the cases are imported and the rest … are contacts of the imported ones and 1 is still under investigation.”
According to Dr. Ahmed, all imported cases were detected at the airport or at the quarantine facility while going to the mandatory quarantine phase upon arrival.
“These cases are between the age of 2 years and 59 years with the median age of 33 years,” he explained.
He indicated that all are asymptomatic and doing well.
Dr. Ahmed went on to say that so far 6 of these cases have met the discharge criteria and have been discharged.
He said from case 14, about 54 contacts have been identified so far and contact tracing is ongoing.
“Almost all were tested, “Dr. Ahmed revealed. “I am happy to say that I received results just a few minutes before I came to the podium, 48 of them are negative.”
He said all contacts are presently under home quarantine.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
u are correct the moderator
will not make commnts go out
ADMIN: If they don’t meet our comment policy
Dr, Ahmed please help me to understand this mathematics cuz is on Sundays I went to school what is 54 -48=?
What happened to the others?
All imported cases were detected at the airport hmmm interesting a boat now lands at an airport keke.
MOE and MOH why is the school in that area that is so close to the health centre still opened?
Lastly doc, home quarantine includes riding motorcycles up and down the village?
Doc even the very way the testing is done is a recipe for disaster because on Monday in Bellevue I thought it was a jam session happening.
Please my people don’t take this Coronavirus for a joke. Am a health care worker and saw so many people die due to this covid 19. Put all politic aside and listen to the Health authorities. Wear your mask, Make sure it covers your mouth and nose .Always wash your hands and walk with your hand sanitizer. Let’s Coronavirus know it will not continue to enter our country Dominica. Send it to the pit of hell. God bless Dominica 🙏❤
who is mister really and where he come out. something about him i don’t trust don’t know what it is but not good. and when he talk it never have comments . dno, they tell allu not to allow comments or else man? i know media is controlled by the elites
“Mister” has been here for ages working for Dominica ! Humble , Honest and trustworthy. I stand with Dr Ahmed!