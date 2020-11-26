Dominica records eight new cases of COVID-19

Dominica has recorded 8 new cases of Covid-19.
The information was revealed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. David Johnson, during a press conference on Wednesday.
However, the active cases are presently down to 12.
Dr Johnson said that a thirty year old Dominican male was the first of the new cases.
“He denies recent travel and also denies being exposed to any known COVID-19 positive case or anyone displaying Covid-like symptoms,” the CMO stated.
He explained that on November 18th, the infected individual had a PCR Test done for travel purposes, “the results received later that date indicate that he was positive for Covid-19 disease.”
“He was asymptomatic and he was admitted to the COVID isolation unit on the 18th of November, [at the] COVID isolation unit, at St James COVID Unit in Portsmouth,” Dr. Johnson said.
“All of his contacts were negative for Covid-19,” the health official revealed.
He further stated that a total of 44 primary contacts have been identified for this case.
Dr. Johnson went on to say that the second of the new case that is, from the last press briefing, is a 19-year-old female of Nigerian origin who denies any recent travel or contact with a positive or a probable COVID-19 case.
“On November 18th, she did a rapid test as part of a community testing exercise done at All Saints University,” Dr. Johnson stated. “Her rapid test was positive and therefore we moved ahead to do a follow-up PCR swab and the results came back positive for COVID-19.”
He said she was admitted to the COVID Isolation Unit in Portsmouth on November 18th.
Dr. Johnson indicated that 17 contacts were identified for this case and all were found to be negative for Covid-19.
The 3rd case is a 30-year-old female who has a travel history from a high risk country and arrived on the island on November 13th.
“She was tested for Covid on November 19th during a 5-day PCR Testing as per our established protocol for persons coming in from a high risk country,” Dr. Johnson said. “We received the results on November 20th which was positive for Covid-19.”
He continued, “She was however, asymptomatic and admitted to the COVID isolation unit on November 21st.”
He said 6 contacts were identified and all were tested and were found to be negative for COVID-19.
“Our 4th such new case is a 48-year-old male with a travel history from the UK [United Kingdom] and arrived in Dominica on November 14th,” Dr. Johnson stated. “He was quarantined at a certified Covid facility.”
According to the CMO, this individual “was tested for Covid-19 on November 19th during his 5-day PCR established protocol for high risk countries, received the results on November 20th which was positive for Covid-19.”
He said the patient was asymptomatic and was admitted at the COVID Isolation Unit and all of the 6 contacts identified for this patient were tested and found to be negative for COVID-19.
The 5th new case is a 60-year-old male who was quarantined at a private certified quarantined facility and was tested for COVID-19 on November 19th and the results received on the 20th of November were positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Johnson said that this patient had 4 primary contacts and all were tested positive for Covid-19.
“The patient was asymptomatic and admitted to a COVID facility,” the Chief Medical stated.
12 Comments
If Dominica were the US 98% of people that died the last 30 days from heart attack and kidney failures, their cause of death would be covid 19. Fortunately for US the dead don’t talk and if they tell us is heart attack they died from, who are we to say is covid. The only way they will say is covid that killed a person is if one of those tested positive died in the covid hospital God forbid. Otherwise we will never know how many covid related deaths we’ve had. But from November 2019 To now I wouldn’t be surprised to hear over50 people hear died from covid 19. I mean in Dominica people dying from simplest of causes like toothache and covid that so deadly no one is yet to die? People Stop letting them give you a 6 for a 9
Nonsense!!! as Nigerians say. You need a lesson in simple writing, creativity and originality. God bless the child (and poster) who has got his/her own, even their own forum name.
These private certified quarantined facilities need to be monitored. A friend who travelled from Martinique was at a certified quarantined facility for a few days and during that time no one prevented visitors from entering his room. Also no masks were worn. And to make things worse, nurses in the area were not informed of his arrival until DAYS later which is when they got to do the first test since his return to Dominica.
Hate to say I told you so. Covid has always been dca since jan this year. But no bury you all heads in the sand . But covid is not as bad as the media is letting people believe. Thousands of doctors been saying that and they just getting ignored cause governments see it as a way to make money
The desease is so severe that you need a test to know if you have it….
95 % of PCR tests are false positive.
ADMIN: You may be referring to this New York times article that indicates that due to faulty procedures up to 90% of the positive cases from pcr testing they examined were false positives:https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
This sentence is the best and shortest summary of corona. A real eye- and mind-opener to all still sane in mind. There is nothing to add. Truth and reality are always simple and obvious. Mankind survived so far without test kits and came damn far. Think.
Good job Dominica!
So if the 60 year old male was in a certified private covid centre, where did he get these contacts? And why are people with no travel history or contact with those who are positive, testing positive? Fact is we have Covid here and many may be suffering from this but ignoring it for the common cold. Let’s be careful.
This detailed reporting is better than and more reassuring than before. Thank you Dr. Johnson. We must remain vigilant and observe the rules, especially since I’m sure we will not be the first in line to receive the new vaccines.
The tests may not be 100 percent accurate; however, that is all we have for now. There is no excuse for letting our guards down or to be careless. MASK UP my peeps and continue to be safe!!!!!!!!!!!
Nobody ever thought that the tests could be accurate. Just for persons to be in a paid facility.
Dawg, Is now I see this thing ain’t a joke and we must NOT take it lightly. Ppl just fail to follow the protocols regarding social distancing and wearing of face masks no wonder DA and other Caribbean countries seeing a heap of cases 🤦🏽♂️