Dominica records eight new cases of COVID-19

Dominica has recorded 8 new cases of Covid-19.

The information was revealed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. David Johnson, during a press conference on Wednesday.

However, the active cases are presently down to 12.

Dr Johnson said that a thirty year old Dominican male was the first of the new cases.

“He denies recent travel and also denies being exposed to any known COVID-19 positive case or anyone displaying Covid-like symptoms,” the CMO stated.

He explained that on November 18th, the infected individual had a PCR Test done for travel purposes, “the results received later that date indicate that he was positive for Covid-19 disease.”

“He was asymptomatic and he was admitted to the COVID isolation unit on the 18th of November, [at the] COVID isolation unit, at St James COVID Unit in Portsmouth,” Dr. Johnson said.

“All of his contacts were negative for Covid-19,” the health official revealed.

He further stated that a total of 44 primary contacts have been identified for this case.

Dr. Johnson went on to say that the second of the new case that is, from the last press briefing, is a 19-year-old female of Nigerian origin who denies any recent travel or contact with a positive or a probable COVID-19 case.

“On November 18th, she did a rapid test as part of a community testing exercise done at All Saints University,” Dr. Johnson stated. “Her rapid test was positive and therefore we moved ahead to do a follow-up PCR swab and the results came back positive for COVID-19.”

He said she was admitted to the COVID Isolation Unit in Portsmouth on November 18th.

Dr. Johnson indicated that 17 contacts were identified for this case and all were found to be negative for Covid-19.

The 3rd case is a 30-year-old female who has a travel history from a high risk country and arrived on the island on November 13th.

“She was tested for Covid on November 19th during a 5-day PCR Testing as per our established protocol for persons coming in from a high risk country,” Dr. Johnson said. “We received the results on November 20th which was positive for Covid-19.”

He continued, “She was however, asymptomatic and admitted to the COVID isolation unit on November 21st.”

He said 6 contacts were identified and all were tested and were found to be negative for COVID-19.

“Our 4th such new case is a 48-year-old male with a travel history from the UK [United Kingdom] and arrived in Dominica on November 14th,” Dr. Johnson stated. “He was quarantined at a certified Covid facility.”

According to the CMO, this individual “was tested for Covid-19 on November 19th during his 5-day PCR established protocol for high risk countries, received the results on November 20th which was positive for Covid-19.”

He said the patient was asymptomatic and was admitted at the COVID Isolation Unit and all of the 6 contacts identified for this patient were tested and found to be negative for COVID-19.

The 5th new case is a 60-year-old male who was quarantined at a private certified quarantined facility and was tested for COVID-19 on November 19th and the results received on the 20th of November were positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Johnson said that this patient had 4 primary contacts and all were tested positive for Covid-19.

“The patient was asymptomatic and admitted to a COVID facility,” the Chief Medical stated.