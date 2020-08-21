Dominica records new case of COVID-19

Dominica has recorded an additional case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dominica to 19.

National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed said earlier this evening at a Ministry of Health press briefing that the confirmed case is a British national who arrived in Dominica on the 1oth of August.

According to Dr Ahmed, prior to arrival in Dominica, the individual had two PCR tests which were negative. He said a rapid test conducted on arrival was also negative. The individual is asymptomatic and has been on home quarantine for the most part.

The individual is now a patient at the COVID Centre where he will be monitored for the next fourteen days.

Dr Ahmed said contact tracing is being done.

“The dreaded COVID is back,” Dr Ahmed cautioned. “Let’s keep fighting against; let’s get back to wearing of masks when we are in public places. We can’t keep our country under lockdown; we must allow normal activity to continue.”

“Hence,’ the doctor advised, “We must be absolutely cautious when we are out in the public; we should maintain good respiratory etiquette, wear masks when we are out and keep…good physical distancing.”