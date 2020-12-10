Dominica records two new cases of COVID-19, active cases at six

Dominica now has six (6) active COVID-19 cases.
“As of today our active Covid-19 cases are 6,” National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed announced at a press conference last night.
“Over the past week we have had 2 new cases.” he added.
According to Dr. Ahmed, the new cases are Dominicans who returned from the USA.
“One is a 14-year-old male and the other one is a 45-year-old female,” he revealed. “They are asymptomatic. One of them was identified at the airport following rapid testing and the second one was identified at the quarantine facility following the day-5 testing.”
Dr. Ahmed indicated that in total, 85 cases have successfully recovered and have been discharged from the COVID Centre.
“There are no deaths to-date,” he revealed.
Since the reopening of Dominica’s border on July 15th, 2020, a total of 69 cases have been detected using the PCR method.
“It should be noted that of these cases, 85 persons were detected through active surveillance, that is to say, they were detected through on-arrival screening, contact tracing and routine screening of suspected cases,” he explained.
He said the progress so far is very good, an indication that the health ministry is in the right direction in the fight against Covid-19.
“That means the protocols that we have implemented such as risk stratification during the pre-travel screening, on- arrival screening at the airport and day-5 screening as well as surveillance activities and community testing, are working and they are working well,” Dr. Ahmed noted.
Meantime, the National Epidemiologist said the Ministry of Health plans to start another set of community testing from next week.
“Our target population include the elderly, frontline workers at the Douglas-Charles Airport, contact tracing team members including staff at the quarantine facility, bus drivers and other selected communities, like the fisherfolks in Fond St Jean, Woodford Hill and Dubique,” he said.
He said a total of 400 tests will be conducted.
Dr. Ahmed explained that the objective of this exercise is to detect the level of exposure to COVID-19 virus in the community, “as well as to detect the affected sub-group if any at all.”
4 Comments
I was wondering to me and.my household and a large one too and family and friends in my community Have not been tested and they also said testing have already been done there. A whole set of lies in de country
I wonder how they conducting this community test. They said test have been done in my community and I have not been tested so how they doing that test. Is it home to home visit or a selected few has to go to the clinic
You guys are way out of line. And looking to create a story. As if the mandatory quarantine facilities compared to home quarantine time isn’t already over the top. Now your going into communities where people are doing just fine nd flocking to health centers to stir up the pot.
I truly wish the govt out this type of laser focus on something. Like maybe tourism. Or agriculture or need I go on. Well just to be clear how about anything that would be productive.
@I have an idea. How can we have production when the people who do work of production are dead. Do you understand the power of destruction in corvid-19? Do you think that people want to simply lose their lives from that vicious virus?
So prevention is better than cure; and if the government decide to go for prevention before it is too late, what is your foolish idea about? Just writing the babbling that you hear from some else; when will you people stop.