Dominica records two new cases of COVID-19, active cases at six

Dominica now has six (6) active COVID-19 cases.

“As of today our active Covid-19 cases are 6,” National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed announced at a press conference last night.

“Over the past week we have had 2 new cases.” he added.

According to Dr. Ahmed, the new cases are Dominicans who returned from the USA.

“One is a 14-year-old male and the other one is a 45-year-old female,” he revealed. “They are asymptomatic. One of them was identified at the airport following rapid testing and the second one was identified at the quarantine facility following the day-5 testing.”

Dr. Ahmed indicated that in total, 85 cases have successfully recovered and have been discharged from the COVID Centre.

“There are no deaths to-date,” he revealed.

Since the reopening of Dominica’s border on July 15th, 2020, a total of 69 cases have been detected using the PCR method.

“It should be noted that of these cases, 85 persons were detected through active surveillance, that is to say, they were detected through on-arrival screening, contact tracing and routine screening of suspected cases,” he explained.

He said the progress so far is very good, an indication that the health ministry is in the right direction in the fight against Covid-19.

“That means the protocols that we have implemented such as risk stratification during the pre-travel screening, on- arrival screening at the airport and day-5 screening as well as surveillance activities and community testing, are working and they are working well,” Dr. Ahmed noted.

Meantime, the National Epidemiologist said the Ministry of Health plans to start another set of community testing from next week.

“Our target population include the elderly, frontline workers at the Douglas-Charles Airport, contact tracing team members including staff at the quarantine facility, bus drivers and other selected communities, like the fisherfolks in Fond St Jean, Woodford Hill and Dubique,” he said.

He said a total of 400 tests will be conducted.

Dr. Ahmed explained that the objective of this exercise is to detect the level of exposure to COVID-19 virus in the community, “as well as to detect the affected sub-group if any at all.”