Dominica Red Cross appoints new Governing Board

During its General Assembly, which was held on Saturday 17th October 2020, under the theme “Strengthening response to the new Humanitarian Challenges” Dominica Red Cross Society announced the appointment of its new Governing Board for the next two years:
- Reginald Winston- President
- McDonald Thomas- Vice President
- Carla Daniel Christmas- Treasurer
Other board members are:
Ms. Fenella Wenham- Branch Representative
Mr. Dante Moses- Youth Representative
Mr. Don Corriette
Mr. Dale Laurent
Mr. Reginald Winston, who is serving his second term, in his acceptance speech thanked the General Assembly for placing their confidence in him as President for another Two Years. In return, he pledged his service to the organization in fairness and in favouritism for no one, while committing to uphold the fundamental principles of the movement.
1 Comment
What happen to mrs. Pinard Byrne. Did she retire I never heard what happen to that lady.