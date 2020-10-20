Dominica Red Cross appoints new Governing Board

During its General Assembly, which was held on Saturday 17th October 2020, under the theme “Strengthening response to the new Humanitarian Challenges” Dominica Red Cross Society announced the appointment of its new Governing Board for the next two years:

Reginald Winston- President

McDonald Thomas- Vice President

Carla Daniel Christmas- Treasurer

Other board members are:

Ms. Fenella Wenham- Branch Representative

Mr. Dante Moses- Youth Representative

Mr. Don Corriette

Mr. Dale Laurent

Mr. Reginald Winston, who is serving his second term, in his acceptance speech thanked the General Assembly for placing their confidence in him as President for another Two Years. In return, he pledged his service to the organization in fairness and in favouritism for no one, while committing to uphold the fundamental principles of the movement.