Dominica Red Cross conducts community disaster response team programs in multiple communities

The Dominica Red Cross in its disaster preparedness activities continues to build resilience, by promoting disaster preparedness, risk reduction and early warning initiatives in communities, through its CDRT (community disaster response teams) programs.

For the 2019 -2020 program period, the National society trained persons in the communities of Watten Waven, Soufriere, Scotts Head, Galion, and Marigot. Community groups were instructed in Climate change, Elements of a resilient community, Disaster Management, Disaster Preparedness, Conducting Assessments, Communications, Psychosocial support, and Light Search and Rescue.

The teams were also equipped with various items to prepare and assist them in their mitigation and response activities.

Community members were also engaged in developing their own community disaster plans and mapping of their communities to facilitate evacuation in the event the need arises.

As part of the initiative the Dominica Red Cross partnered with the Dominica Meteorological service and DOWASCO in the placement of Early Warning Equipment in the three communities.

The program was funded by the IFRC, UNDP CEDEMA, OFDA. OCHA. DIPECHO