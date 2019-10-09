Dominica Red Cross conducts training in logistics to enhance disaster management

The Dominica Red Cross Society (DRC) has taken measures to strengthen its logistical capacity to be better able to respond in times of disaster.

The Society recently conducted a logistic training in collaboration with the French Red Cross PIRAC, The European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO)and The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescents (IFRC).

The training was part of the National Societies Logistic Capacities Enhancement Program for efficient Disaster Management in the Caribbean.

This project aims to strengthen Red Cross National Societies logistical capacities to better respond to the urgent needs as well as receiving and managing efficiently, external aid in case of a large scale disaster, by improving logistics management plans, increasing logistic human and material response capacities and improved monitoring and integration of the National Societies.

The one-week training in Dominica, held from the 23rd to the 27th of September, conducted. targeted representatives from each of The Dominica Red Cross eight branches as it is the plan of the National Society to establish warehouses for prepositioning of relief items in each branch. Also present at the training were representatives of Dominica Red Cross local partners, The Local Government, the Office of Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health.

Participants were taught the procedures of warehouse logistics and the use of the relevant forms that should be used in the receipt and distribution of goods. The training was co-facilitated by Dominica Red Cross Logistics and Warehouse staff. A logistics software will be developed and shared with the Red Cross partners which will aid in the coordination of relief distribution on the island.

The Dominica Red Cross has expressed its appreciation to ECHO and PIRAC for their support in strengthening the DRC capacity to respond to any disaster on Island.