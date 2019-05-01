Dominica Red Cross opens first ever branch office

The community of Good Hope in the eastern part of the island is home to the first Dominica Red Cross Society’s Branch Office. The history making moment was officially unveiled earlier last week during the official opening ceremony held at Good Hope.

In her remarks at last Thursday’s opening ceremony, Dominica Red Cross Society’s Director General Sandra Charter-Rolle, commented that the opening of the first branch office is a major achievement of the society, and an indication of greater things to come intended to benefit a greater cross section of the community. “The establishment of branch offices has always been the desire of the Dominica Red Cross Society and is part of the wider plan of the society to construct branch offices and storage facilities for each of the eight branches that have been established on island in the not too distant future”.

She stated further that the branch offices will strengthen the capacity of the National Society to provide support to the communities they serve, to better prepare and respond to emergencies or disasters in the communities.

The opening of the Good Hope Branch office will provide support, build capacity and serve the communities of Good Hope, Petite Soufriere and San Souveur. The facility will be utilized for trainings, branch meetings and will also for undertaking fund raising activities.

The Society was pleased to have the parliamentary Representative for the area, Honorable Johnson Drigo, Chairman of the Good Hope Village Council Mr. Edward Garraway and the Chairman of the Good Hope Branch Office Miss Laura Laurent present for the official opening event. Members of the Good Hope Branch and members of the community also turned out in large numbers to witness the opening of the branch office which will become very useful in serving the communities in times of crises and disasters.