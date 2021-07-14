Dominica Red Cross opens third branch office

The Dominica Red Cross opened its third branch office in the Community of La Plaine on Saturday 10th July 2021.

The Dominica Red Cross in its disaster preparedness activities continues to build resilience, by promoting Disaster Preparedness Risk Reduction and early warning initiatives in communities through its branches.

According to the Director General, Mrs Sandra Charter-Rolle “The Dominica Red Cross initiated a program in 2018 to construct Humanitarian facilities in various communities. This is the National Societies’ third such Facility and most recent to be commissioned. The La Plaine facility will house the Branch Office and relief items. This facility was constructed to enhance the work of the volunteers by providing them with a venue to conduct meetings, training sessions, awareness activities among others in the community and to allow the Red Cross to preposition relief items in the community for a timely and effective response to any emergency or crisis in La Plaine and surrounding communities”.

The project was funded by ECHO and the READY Together Programme, co-funded by INTERREG Caribbean programme through the European Regional Development Fund, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the regional Council of Guadeloupe.