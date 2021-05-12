Dominica Red Cross president highlights the society’s commitment

In the observance of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8th 2021, volunteers donated COVID-19 First Aid kits and Hygiene supplies to the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training, and National Excellence.

Donations were given to one hundred and thirty (130) institutions which included primary and secondary schools, resource centers and homes for the aged.

According to a press release from the Dominica Red Cross, forty-three (43) schools around the island benefitted. These schools were selected because they also serve as an emergency shelter in their respective communities.

Director General, Mrs. Sandra Charter-Rolle, reported that as part of the society’s water, sanitation and hygiene activities, seven (7) public conveniences were enhanced on the west coast in the communities of Tarreau, Layou, Mero, Morne Rachette and Salisbury.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth, received the supplies on behalf of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, President of the Dominica Red Cross Society, Reginald Winston has commended the Dominica Red Cross Society for its “continuous commitment” in making local communities more resilient, safer and inclusive.

In a statement released for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day this year, Winston revealed that the country has over 300 participants assisting in health care and humanitarian aid around the island.

He said volunteers assist with the roll out of the vaccines at all the health centers, preposition relief items in ten communities around the island, assist vulnerable community residents and give welfare and medical assistance.

“Food vouchers were given to over 200 vulnerable residents affected by COVID-19 [and] education of the public on the effects of COVID and the importance of being vaccinated and adhering to the protocols, continues. We have been in constant touch with our Red Cross colleagues in St. Vincent and have sent supplies to them; Dante Moses, our Youth Rep on the Board, has been deployed to St. Vincent to assist in the recovery process after several explosions of the volcano, ” he stated.

Winston thanked the 14 million volunteers worldwide who give their time and apply their skills to make their communities better.

“There’s so much to celebrate. National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies report that 650.5 million people worldwide are being supported by the Red Cross with health and hygiene promotion activities,” Winston said. “All of this work is possible because an estimated one in 636 people worldwide helps their community through the Red Cross and Red Crescent. ”

He said although the scale of today’s global challenges can feel overwhelming at times in the midst of a global pandemic, climate emergency, and the dangers faced by communities at risk of disaster and scarcity, there is hope; hope which is built through countless acts of kindness from one person to another in communities large and small across the world.

“As Red Cross, we know that the power to change the world lies within people and communities. Our volunteers and staff work every day to ensure that determination, to make sure communities have the knowledge and means to protect themselves, reduce their risks, and live safely and with dignity,” the Red Cross official noted.

Winston pointed out that disasters and crises have not stopped for the COVID-19 pandemic as there are many challenges to address worldwide and, according to him, every individual act of kindness and support matters, no matter how big or small.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented global crisis but global solidarity and kindness will help in supporting this pandemic and help it to thrive again afterwards. Red Cross volunteers are supporting this process in our communities and reminding people of the power of humanity,” he said.

The theme for this year’s Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was ‘Unstoppable’.