Dominica Red Cross requests donations for Bahama relief operation

PRESS RELEASE, Dominica Red Cross - Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 at 11:25 AM
The Dominica Red Cross Society advises potential donors that cash donations to the Bahamas Red Cross Relief Operation can be made to the Dominica Red Cross – Disaster Relief Account 4123448 at CIBC/FCIB First Caribbean International Bank or at our National Headquarters, Federation Drive, Goodwill.

For updates, kindly follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DominicaRedCross-Society-767 The Dominica Red Cross looks forward to the continued support of all agencies and the public.

Be Safe, Be Prepared – Be Red Cross Ready
For more information about the Dominica Red Cross, please contact:
Mrs Sandra Charter-Rolle
Director General
Phone: 767-448-8280/440-2483
Email: directorgeneral@redcross.dm
Dominica Red Cross Society 767

