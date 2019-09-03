Dominica Red Cross requests donations for Bahama relief operation

The Dominica Red Cross Society advises potential donors that cash donations to the Bahamas Red Cross Relief Operation can be made to the Dominica Red Cross – Disaster Relief Account 4123448 at CIBC/FCIB First Caribbean International Bank or at our National Headquarters, Federation Drive, Goodwill.
For updates, kindly follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DominicaRedCross-Society-767 The Dominica Red Cross looks forward to the continued support of all agencies and the public.
Be Safe, Be Prepared – Be Red Cross Ready
For more information about the Dominica Red Cross, please contact:
Mrs Sandra Charter-Rolle
Director General
Phone: 767-448-8280/440-2483
Email: directorgeneral@redcross.dm
Dominica Red Cross Society 767
