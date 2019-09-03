Dominica Red Cross requests donations for Bahama relief operation

The Dominica Red Cross Society advises potential donors that cash donations to the Bahamas Red Cross Relief Operation can be made to the Dominica Red Cross – Disaster Relief Account 4123448 at CIBC/FCIB First Caribbean International Bank or at our National Headquarters, Federation Drive, Goodwill.

For updates, kindly follow us on Facebook

Be Safe, Be Prepared – Be Red Cross Ready

For more information about the Dominica Red Cross, please contact:

Mrs Sandra Charter-Rolle

Director General

Phone: 767-448-8280/440-2483

Email: directorgeneral@redcross.dm

Dominica Red Cross Society 767