Dominica reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, active cases now at 7

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica now stands at seven (7), one fewer that the number last reported on Saturday, January 9, 2021 by Officer in Charge in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Laura Esprit.

The latest information was given during a press briefing on Monday by National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed who announced that three (3) new active cases of the virus had been recorded.

He said the 3 new cases had increased the number of active cases on the island from 4 to 7.

At the previous count presented by Dr. Esprit on January 9, there were eight (8) active cases. This means that four (4) of those cases have since recovered.

According to Dr. Ahmed, all of the three (3) new cases are imported and were detected through day-5 PCR testing.

“They have been in quarantine since they have arrived and they are asymptomatic,” he added.

Additional statistics provided by Dr. Ahmed reveal that to date, the total number of recovered cases is 102, there have been no deaths and the total number of PCR Tests completed, is 8114.

He indicated that the positivity rate of PCR Testing in Dominica is 1.3% which is one of the lowest in the Caribbean.

The epidemiologist revealed that the last local case of COVID-19 was detected almost three months ago, in mid November of 2020 and since then “all positive cases were among the incoming travelers.”

He encourages the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus, wearing a face mask when in public, being a primary requirement.

“Based on scientific publications, there is a 97 percent chance of you being safe with a face mask on,” Dr. Ahmed advised. “Maintaining 6 foot distance…anything less than 3 feet, there is a 13 percent chance that you may contract the virus.”

He said maintaining proper respiratory etiquette is also important as well as avoiding hand shaking and touching any surfaces outside of your home.

He is also advocating frequent handwashing or the use of an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

“Avoid public gatherings as much as possible,” Dr. Ahmed stressed.