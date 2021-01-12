Dominica reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, active cases now at 7

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica now stands at seven (7), one fewer that the number last reported on Saturday, January 9, 2021 by Officer in Charge in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Laura Esprit.
The latest information was given during a press briefing on Monday by National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed who announced that three (3) new active cases of the virus had been recorded.
He said the 3 new cases had increased the number of active cases on the island from 4 to 7.
At the previous count presented by Dr. Esprit on January 9, there were eight (8) active cases. This means that four (4) of those cases have since recovered.
According to Dr. Ahmed, all of the three (3) new cases are imported and were detected through day-5 PCR testing.
“They have been in quarantine since they have arrived and they are asymptomatic,” he added.
Additional statistics provided by Dr. Ahmed reveal that to date, the total number of recovered cases is 102, there have been no deaths and the total number of PCR Tests completed, is 8114.
He indicated that the positivity rate of PCR Testing in Dominica is 1.3% which is one of the lowest in the Caribbean.
The epidemiologist revealed that the last local case of COVID-19 was detected almost three months ago, in mid November of 2020 and since then “all positive cases were among the incoming travelers.”
He encourages the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus, wearing a face mask when in public, being a primary requirement.
“Based on scientific publications, there is a 97 percent chance of you being safe with a face mask on,” Dr. Ahmed advised. “Maintaining 6 foot distance…anything less than 3 feet, there is a 13 percent chance that you may contract the virus.”
He said maintaining proper respiratory etiquette is also important as well as avoiding hand shaking and touching any surfaces outside of your home.
He is also advocating frequent handwashing or the use of an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
“Avoid public gatherings as much as possible,” Dr. Ahmed stressed.
In Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Dominica, people allied to the opposition parties are all saying that the covid 19 numbers are been supressed without presenting any evidence.
Time to put stricture measures in DA.
Too much party and gatherings…bars are opened late with how many persons. Look at Pottersville. Loud music and playing domino’s.No masks. Come on. What you all waiting for again. A swoop that you all cannot control and Hospital lacking so much.
Is it a coincidence that all Dominica’s reported cases of COVID-19 positive cases a asymptomatic?
Or is it that Dominica is doing test for antibodies on visitor’s who may have had covid 19 and technically categorizing them as COVID-19 positive cases in order to place them quarantine as part of the government money making scheme.
Can the government officials tell us what is the protocol for visitors who contracted the COVID-19 virus and have recovered and has a certain level on immunity?
What is the protocol for visitors who have taken the various approved vaccines?
For example many Dominicans in the diaspora who work in Health Care and Longterm care facilities who have started to take the vaccines, what if they want to visit their families, do they have to be quarantine?
What about people like me who work in a longterm care facility and had contracted the virus, right now I have immunity/antibodies for at least 3 months
and plus, do I have to be quarantine if I wished to visit?
The Caption Reads
“Dominica reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, active cases now at 7″( DNO).
” Ten (10 ) more COVID-19 cases since December 21, 2020, 8 active cases at present: (Laura Esprit).
“DNO January, 10th 2021 @ 3:07 PM!”
Today is the 12th day of January 2021 maybe I cannot read, confounded stupid or crazy, nevertheless I am unable to decipher the lie, one of the two seems to be lying, but, it appears they can’t get their story straight!
It a pattern in Dominica where lies takes precedence over the truth!
But u doh see those that recover then stupes.
Talking about recover what they giving them to recover. I wonder
Why are the health authorities in Dominica suppressing COVID-19 numbers. For the past two months or so the government has not been giving the absolute number of persons who have tested positive in Dominica. They are playing semantics by saying the number of active cases are XXXX. So it is silly for Dr. Ahmed to tell us that 102 persons have recovered but not how many overall cases we have related to those 102 recovered cases. And the media seems not to care as they are not requesting this information from the health authorities. In addition, the government website where the COVID dashboard is placed is not updated regularly. Sometimes two weeks pass and it is not updated. Maybe it would be helpful of DNO restart posting the dashboard.
Total number recovered is 102, active cases 7 so the total confirmed cases on island is 109. If you are saying that the health department is not giving the true numbers, tell us what the true numbers are.
Tell Dominicans the truth. dca has had an increases number of deaths this year from people that are classed as vulnerable. All the-people that have passed away are not being tested. There are hundreds of cases in dca with people just thinking is the flu they have . In dca they telling you flu you have when it’s covid. In states they telling you is covid you have when u have flu. The government not even testing the wider population and only saying is imported cases alone we getting. Keep believing there stories still. The virus is rampant on island and the only reason we surviving is cause we eat relatively healthy and have active lives. My cousin wake up one morning with a temp and she couldn’t taste or smell nothing. She go hospital they tell her is flu she have . I right england and if I didn’t tell her stay home and quarantine herself cause is covid she had. She would have been all over. covid blocks taste and smell. Once you loose that it’s 100% Covid.
Indeed Donald Trump that damn liar did no lie and told America that there are only fifteen (15) cases of the virus in the country, the four (400,000) plus people who are dead!
Killed by the virus would be alive; rather what we have in the United States, is more than three thousand people are dying each and every day, that is one death in less than one minute per day.