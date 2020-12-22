Dominica reports four new active COVID-19 cases

Dominica has reported 4 new active Covid-19 cases; the total number of active cases is now nine.

This, according to National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, who was addressing a press briefing on Monday night.

“Over the weekend we have had 4 news cases, all 4 cases are imported ones,” he revealed. “They are Dominicans who returned from the United States and Guadeloupe.”

He said the infected individuals had valid PCR results prior to their travel to Dominica.

“They were tested positive on day 5 of screening at our quarantine facility,” Dr. Ahmed said.

He went on to say that they have been in the facility since they arrived in Dominica.

Dr. Ahmed explained that case number 1 and 2 are family, “They are a 40-year-old father and his 12-year-old daughter, they returned from the United States.”

He further explained that case number 3 and 4 are part of another family, “they are a 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son; they returned from Guadeloupe.”

According to the epidemiologist, all 4 individuals are asymptomatic at this time.

Meantime, he said to-date 87 cases have successfully recovered and there have been no deaths.

“It should be noted that over the last month a total of 14 cases were detected and all were imported ones,” Dr. Ahmed stated.