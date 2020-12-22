Dominica reports four new active COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020
Dominica has reported 4 new active Covid-19 cases; the total number of active cases is now nine.

This, according to National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, who was addressing a press briefing on Monday night.

“Over the weekend we have had 4 news cases, all 4 cases are imported ones,” he revealed. “They are Dominicans who returned from the United States and Guadeloupe.”

He said the infected individuals had valid PCR results prior to their travel to Dominica.

“They were tested positive on day 5 of screening at our quarantine facility,” Dr. Ahmed said.

He went on to say that they have been in the facility since they arrived in Dominica.

Dr. Ahmed explained that case number 1 and 2 are family, “They are a 40-year-old father and his 12-year-old daughter, they returned from the United States.”

He further explained that case number 3 and 4 are part of another family, “they are a 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son; they returned from Guadeloupe.”

According to the epidemiologist, all 4 individuals are asymptomatic at this time.

Meantime, he said to-date 87 cases have successfully recovered and there have been no deaths.

“It should be noted that over the last month a total of 14 cases were detected and all were imported ones,” Dr. Ahmed stated.

  1. My name
    December 23, 2020

    And you all are still not putting strict protocol rules. Persons liming at the Christmas Promenade with no masks.
    Cut down the amount of persons that should be at gatherings. Come on. Don’t let the virus get out of hand. Dominica cannot manage it

  2. Jr
    December 23, 2020

    I would like to know if I come to Dominica and I’m negative if I can go to my empty house for quarantine

  3. Redred
    December 23, 2020

    This is good news..so therefore no curfew because no com.unity spread..nuff sewo Christmas Eve. 8f skerro put curfew all we labourites will be blue vex. Besides de pomerade always well brace so that is a sign no curfew.. sewo here we come till jourve’🎉🎉 merry Christmas. We love our pm

  4. ElizabethLinaXavier
    December 22, 2020

    It is sad for the family and friends of those patients but it is still good that they brought the virus with them, wherever they came from.

    This means that our locals are still healthy; so we don’t have to be too worried about whom we are walking with.

    So, fellow Dominicans, enjoy yourselves this Holiday Season, but don’t leave your mask at home. And wear it the right way, which has to be covering your mouth above your nose, not under your chin.

    Be blessed with God’s guidance and protection which you need and can receive through your trust and sincere faith in Him

  5. Defeated will bounce back
    December 22, 2020

    Good job fellas. Regardless where this goes from here I still have the sick feeling that the apple of eyes of the NWO(new world order) is the Continent of Africa. So, they’re closing in on methods of altering DNA to rid its people of so much Melanin. Yes, Africa IS STILL the apple; they are closing in.

    • Maurice Bishop
      December 23, 2020

      i like your thinking. Truth is they have openly and spitefully used these strategies to destroy the Africa.

