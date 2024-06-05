Dominica Senior Men’s National Football Team arrives in Guatemala

After a few setbacks the Dominica Senior Men’s National Football Team has arrived safely in Guatemala for the FIFA Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

Senior Men’s National Football Team Manager, Kurt Christmas told Media Officer, Gavin Richards, during an interview on Tuesday that the team remains in high spirits, despite a few hurdles.

“I just want to first of all apologize to the players, to the public, and the football fraternity,” he said during an interview with media officer Garvin Richards. “They also have to understand that the camp is in very high spirits. The guys are a bunch of resilient guys. We are Dominicans, that is who we are and we are happy that we got the problem resolved…”

He continued, “We are very excited about this.”

According to him, the team plans to put their best foot forward.

“I know the players are excited, they are pumped up and ready to play. They want to show the public that they can give a good account of themselves,” Christmas added.

He added, “The fellas will be fine.”

Meanwhile, President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Glen Etienne also apologized to the players, staff of the team, and the Dominican public for what he describes as an “unpleasant situation” that the team was faced with on their travels to Guatemala.

He assured the players, staff, and public that, “this situation will never happen again.”

“I wish the players and staff all the best for their game against Guatemala later today,” he stated. “I also want to appeal to the Dominican public to rally their support behind the team on their return to Dominica and come out in large numbers to support the team on Sunday at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium when they play Jamaica at 3 p.m.”

Etienne said the Dominica Football Association will continue its support to the team and staff.

The first match is set for 10 p.m. Caribbean Time from the DOROTEO GUAMUCH FLORES Stadium.

Dominica then plays Jamaica on June 9, at Windsor Park.

The World Cup squad features six overseas-based players, including the inform forwards Troy Jules who is based in Norway, and Julian Wade who is based in Scotland.

Goal-keeper Glenson Prince will serve as team captain.

The full team:

Goal Keepers: Glenson Prince, Jerome Burkard, and Donte Newton.

Defenders: Travist Joseph, Eustace Marshall, Erskim Williams, Marcus Bredas, Jahiem Maxime, Kassim Pettier, Gylles Mitchell.

The Midfielders: Briel Thomas, Chad Bertrand, Keeyan Thomas, Dhamario Challenger, Fitz Jolly, Tristan Sandy.

The Forwards: Troy Jules, Julian Wade, Javid Geroge, Audel Laville, Savio Anselm, Donte Warrington, and Reon Cuffy.

The national team is being coached by Ellington Sabin. Delroy Watt will serve as assistant coach and Melvin Angol will be the goal-keeper coach.

Clevon Vidal is team medic, Reginald Darroux equipment manager, Dr. Curtis St. John is the team doctor, Garvin Richards team media officer and Kurt Christmas is the team manager.

Dominica has been placed in Group E, with Jamaica, Guatemala, The Dominican Republic, and the British Virgin Islands.