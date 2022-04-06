Dominica Senior Women’s National Football Team play Turks & Caicos Islands today for first `CONCACAF W qualifiers win

The Dominica Senior Women’s National Football Team is looking to secure their first win in the CONCACAF W qualifiers when they take on the Turks & Caicos Islands Women Football Team this afternoon on home turf.

The match will be held from 3pm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

At a pre-game press conference, Head Coach, Albert Titre said although they were disappointed with the outcome of previous games, gradual improvements have been made and they are prepared for today’s match.

“We have been training for about five weeks after the first round of the competition. I must say the ladies are in good spirits because we are going to be playing in front of an entire crowd of family, friends and fans. We have been working on our weaknesses based on our previous games,” he said. “I’ll be happy for the players to get that victory in front their home crowd… and I know the players are looking forward for this victory.”

He noted that a home game has not been played in a very long time in Dominica and called on the general public to come out and support the ladies.

At the conference, it was announced that Britney Stoute has been promoted from vice-captain to captain of the Senior Women’s Team.

Stoute said she has always taken on the leadership role and hopes that the other members of her team do the same and continue to engage with each other.

“I’m overjoyed. I cannot say there’s much difference though, because for me, vice-captain and captain have always been the same. I’ve never looked at it on a lower level,” Stoute said.

The Dominica team goes into today’s encounter having suffered two defeats in round one against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Meantime, Patrice Senior, captain of the Turks and Caicos women’s team who also lost their two previous matches against Guyana and Nicaragua (7-0 and 19-0 respectively), said it was a very disappointing experience for the team and they have since changed a lot of their tactics.

“It was a very tearful experience losing those two games, but our team has moved past it. Most of the players are young so they didn’t realize how big of a game it was, so it didn’t affect them as badly. However, based on the training and the exposure we got in those two games [we] have changed up a lot of our tactics,” Senior explained.

She added that they are looking forward to this game and will be going into it very positively.

Head Coach of Turks and Caicos, Dr. Yunelsis Rodriguez Baez expressed her appreciation for the tournament and described it as a pathway for building and developing women players in the Caribbean.