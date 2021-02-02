Dominica sets ‘aggressive’ tourism target of 200,000 visitors by 2025

Dominica aims to increase its tourism arrivals to 200,000 visitors by 2025.

Tourism Minister, Denise Charles, made the announcement said recently on the ‘Talking Tourism’ programme on DBS Radio.

“The ministry has set an aggressive target of having tourism arrivals numbers up to 200,000 people by 2025.” she stated. “And how we are going to ensure that happens? We have grouped our products into 5 pillars, that’s Agro-Tourism, Aqua Tourism, Health & Wellness, Adventure and Events and Entertainment.”

She said Agro-Tourism, for example, is a new area for her ministry and they are still in the process of putting together a committee to finalize the plans and policies.

“So we have a lot to offer as a destination and as a country, as a people,” Charles stated.

According to Charles, the focus of the Ministry of Tourism over the next 5 years is to highlight the key products that the country has to offer.

She said Dominica has done very well as a country in terms of having two great festivals, the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) and Carnival celebrations.

“One of our core goals is to work with some of the village groups to transform the village festivals that they have,” the minister stated. “This year, we are targeting the pork fest [festival], rabbit and seafood festivals and get visitors especially from our Caribbean region, our brothers and sisters, to come and visit Dominica for a weekend and go to those festivals.”

Charles added that this approach is expected to bring more visitors to Dominica thereby increasing occupancy at hotels and other accommodations on the island and those visitors, according to her, will also get “to experience our local culture which is our authentic cuisine that we have to offer the world.”