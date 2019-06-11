Dominica signs MOU with Serbia to improve the island’s agriculture

Agriculture Minister Reginald Austrie has said Prime Minister Roosevelt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Serbia to improve and modernize Dominica’s agricultural sector.
In an interview with DBS Radio, Austrie said our agricultural sector has been producing the same goods for the last 40 years.
“The last time our agriculture sector received a big boost was Hurricane David, 40 years ago and a lot of things have changed and if our market conditions in Dominica have in fact changed, then we’ve been producing the same type of goods, products under the same condition for the last 40 years,” he said.
“And what the Prime Minister is referring to is that we signed a contract with Serbia,” Austrie continued. “We are going to move in a lot of greenhouse farming… a lot of aquaculture, were going to move in a lot of aquaponics. It really is the production of fresh fruits and vegetables under different conditions which will not be impacted by the change in the climatic weather.”
He said in order to keep in line with international bodies, and the new hotels and markets within the agricultural sector in the entire Caribbean region needs to be transformed.
Austrie further stated that this initiative will bring many benefits Dominica’s local market.
“Serbia is a country that has done quite a lot of work in terms of modernization in the agricultural sectors and the agreement the prime minister signed was to have them come in and sign an MOU with them and assist us in transforming the agricultural sector,” he stated.
The Agriculture Minister said the MOU will be “good news“ in terms of Dominica’s ability to continue to feed its residents.
“With this 5-star hotel, there’s no telling the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables that is required on a daily basis. If we have to rely on going out there in the rain and the sun to produce those products were maybe at a disadvantage and so in an effort to take advantage of these new and emerging markets both locally and regionally, we have to modernize our agriculture.”
Austrie said this will assist the aging farmer population and the young people that are interested in agriculture and ensure better food security.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
One thing these two comics, Skerrit and Austrie like the term MOU eh!! N
Remember the one with China. Austrie said they negotiated 19 hours on the trot…Quick Quack!! We never saw that MOU.. Now the very same clowns have gone to Serbia to do the same …
These idiots need to be voted out!!!!!
More superficial Bull. More and more the Gov’t is telling Dominicans that they have done next to nothing for the country.
Does Reggie realise that half of 40 is 20?..that’s how long they’ve been in office, and to come now and just talk as if they’re now suddenly waking up to get things done, should be ’cause for Dominicans to take them out of office..You fellas are tired. No new Ideas, no comprehensive plan, and worse of all, no real SUSTAINABLE PROGRAMS.
Minister of MOU. We have to turn to Siberia for help with our agriculture. After 20 years in power that’s what Dominica has come to.
Yeahhh we going to finally grow apples, grapes, nectarines, figs and peaches. Austrie everything is affected by weather and climate. I dont think you know what aquaponics and aqua culture is. Aquaponics is growing fish prawns etc in home tanks. Hydroponics is growing plants in nutrient rich water. I want to know what kinda fruit trees you going to grow through aquaponics. You guys will say anything that come in mind when election is around the corner once it sounds good. We have the highest amount of agriculturist per capita and cannot develop tropical fruits like mangoes, cashew plume, pineapple, citrus and the list that need no brains to cultivate yet you farting about intensive agri practices, that you dont understand. You guys are a bunch of retards and you would do better selling balaw by the market in possi and making noise for fish.
Here we go again for the umpteenth time. Promises are coming in torrents. Mr. Skerrit and his hirelings have no credibility left. The Silly Season is in full swing. There are no international airport in Dominica. Tourists passionately hate to be in transit to get to their destination, much too harassing. Tourism in Dominica will always be grossly underwhelming if an international airport remains just an election gimmick. Dominica once had the most productive agriculture and agro industries in the sub region. As if by magic, both industries have been reduced to nothingness by this clueless, mendicant regime. I always keep this in mind.
“Governments keep their promises only when they are forced to do so, or when it will be to their advantage. ”
Nineteen years of foolery is more than enough. The Skerrit-led DLP concoction has long outlasted its usefulness.
“The last time our agriculture sector received a big boost was Hurricane David, 40 years ago”. These guys should be ashamed of themselves to make such a statement after being in office for 19 years and not a single thing has been done to improve the agriculture sector in Dominica. Finally, no mention of establishing an export market for our goods, instead he is talking about Hotel. These are the reasons why the DLP must go because they are bankrupt on ideas.
Seriously??? And we supposed to put that in our pipe and smoke it. For all long that government will continue to full people?? mOU with Serbia for improvement of our agriculture? What a joke man. First of all , don’t misunderstand me I have nothing against Serbia,but you need a MOU with then to improve our agriculture? What have you done over the past 15 years to improve it. famers have to block the road for you to fix access. And also ,….you telling me that we don’t know how to plant crops?? There is no expert in the region? We do not have top agro- ingenier on island ? Or may be Serbia is good potential to sell passport…..hold your b***ls guy and tell us the truth …at least once.