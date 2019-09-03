Dominica State College holds service learning fair

The Department of Student Affairs of the Dominica State College is exciting to be holding a

Service Learning Fair regarding all things volunteering at College on Thursday September 5,

between 10am-3pm.

The day will begin for all students, freshman and returning to attend a sensitization training. At

this training student will learn the importance of their activities, how to be a volunteer and what

to know become embarking on their opportunities. Sessions will be led by honorary guests from

IsraAID, CREAD and the IOM.

After sessions, students will be invited to the tabling events in upper campus. At this time

partnered organizations who have opportunities for students to volunteer will be available to

speak to students. The State College is still looking for partner organizations who will be

interested in accepting students as well as attending the tabling event.

The tabling event will also include entertainment by some of Dominica’s top DJs who will be

promoting the importance of Service Learning.

On September 5th between 10am to 3pm all students are welcomed to attending training, tabling

and entertainment!