Dominica State College to host Orientation Week 2019

Dominica State College’s (DSC’s) Orientation week 2019 is carded for Monday September 2nd, 2019 to Friday September 6th, 2019 at the Stockfarm Campus.

Orientation is a week-long series of programs to welcome new students and to create a seamless transition from secondary school to tertiary education. It includes opportunities to meet key administrators, faculty, and staff members as well as to attend workshops, presentations, and fun activities. All this is geared toward helping the new students to readily embrace college life at the DSC.

During Orientation Week, students will not only learn about the rules and regulations at the school, and the programs and resources, but will also be given the chance to receive academic advising and register for classes.

The formal opening ceremony will take place on Monday September 2nd, 2019 from 9.00am at the DSC Lower Campus parking lot (Stockfarm). The major highlights of the ceremony will be a charge to the students from the President of the DSC, Dr. Donald Peters, as well as an address by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development. All new students of the Dominica State College are asked to attend the Opening Ceremony and then go into the rest of the day’s Orientation activities.

During Orientation week, there are two opportunities for parents of the incoming new students to interact with the management and staff of the college and to obtain valuable information about the policies and programs of the DSC. The first Parent Information Session will take place on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1 pm and the second on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 4:30 pm. Both sessions will be held on campus. Parents can choose which of these sessions would be most convenient for them to attend.

All media houses are invited and encouraged to attend and cover the Opening Ceremony of Orientation Week. For further information about this ceremony or to schedule an interview with a DSC official, please contact Ms. Trudy Christian at tel: 767-275-6619 or email: studentactivities@dsc.edu.dm