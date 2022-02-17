Dominica suffers 4-0 defeat to Guyana in CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers

Dominica suffered a 4-nil defeat to Guyana on Wednesday evening in their first match of The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Qualifiers in Guyana.
The Dominica team were on the back foot from the start of the game as the home team came out firing on all cylinders.
By the end of the first half, Dominica had conceded three goals.
However, Dominica had a much better second half despite conceding a fourth goal.
Two young talents, Alianne George and China Tulloch, made their international debuts as members of the Dominica team.
Coach of the Senior Women’s Team, Albert Titre, said despite the loss, there were positives to be taken from the match.
Below is an interview with Coach Titre conducted by media liaison for the women’s team, Alyan Christopher.
