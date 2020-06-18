Dominica to benefit from the Canada-CARICOM Climate Adaptation Fund

Dominica will receive assistance from Canada to help fight climate change under the Canada-CARICOM Climate Adaptation Fund.

The Canada-CARICOM Climate Adaptation Fund is valued at CAD $20M and will be implemented by the Caribbean Development Bank.

A release from the Canadian High Commission in Barbados states that based on consultations with local governments and regional stakeholders, it was decided to provide support for Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) premiums and targeted technical assistance.

Dominica will be eligible to receive CAD $1.8M towards CCRIF premiums.

According to the Canadian High Commission, Dominica’s government and health institutions have received over CAD $250K of funding for emergency equipment and support from urgent assistance of over CAD$6M which Canada has contributed to international efforts to address the ongoing pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global threat that does not recognize borders and can only be overcome through coordinated action all around the world and Canada is committed to remaining a strong partner for Caribbean countries in these uncertain times, the Canadian High Commission release states.

It adds that Canada will continue to invest in the special and historic relationship that unites the peoples of Canada and Dominica and remains committed to bolstering the climate, economic, and social resilience of Caribbean countries.