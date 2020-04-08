Dominica to benefit from US grant to buy COVID-19 test kits

Dominica and 60 other countries are set to benefit from a US$6 million grant that will go towards the purchasing of test kits to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press statement from the US Embassy in Bridgetown Barbados, the United States has quickly mobilized the fund to assist the region.

Each test kit contains supplies for 2,000 testing samples, including non-consumable equipment that can be used to conduct additional testing.

The statement says the emergency assistance is part of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) response to requests for support in controlling an increasing number of infections worldwide.

The IAEA’s role in combatting COVID-19 stems from its expertise and experience in detecting outbreaks of certain viral diseases and in using nuclear-derived techniques in diagnosing them.

IAEA member states have so far announced more than US$10 million in financial contributions to emergency IAEA COVID-19 assistance, including US$6 million from the United States.

It is part of a multi-national effort to provide dozens of laboratories in the Caribbean and other regions with diagnostic machines, reagents, and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the COVID19 outbreak.

Countries will also receive biosafety supplies, such as personal protection equipment and laboratory cabinets for the safe analysis of collected samples.