Dominica to host OECS ECCB netball tournament this month

The second edition of the OECS Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (EECB) Netball tournament is set to be held in Dominica this month.

In 2019, the governor of the EECB approved the transition of the OECS EECB Under-23 Netball Tournament to an international netball series where the first OECS EECB international netball series was held in Kingstown, St.Vincent and the Grenadines from June the 14th to the 22nd, 2019.

The Caribbean Netball Association, after viewing the country’s own local league in June last year, requested that Dominica host this tournament.

The government of Dominica then gave its approval for the Dominica Netball Association (DNA) to host the second edition of the tournament.

President of The Dominica Netball Association, Regina Walsh, said this is a world ranking tournament which means that teams who participate will be ranked globally.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, she stated that this event will take Dominica’s netball to an international stage.

“Based on the matches played up to 5th, December 2021, according to the International Netball Federation, Dominica is ranked umber 38. So, this is an opportunity for the team to ascend in ranking. So far, We’ve got six teams, confirmed to participate at this tournament from next Sunday, and they are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and we have Barbados,” the DNA president said.

She added that although Barbados is not an OECS country, because of the ranking tournament, they are on board.

The parade of teams at the opening ceremony will be held on the 13th of February at 3:30 p.m. at the Windsor Park fore court.

A candle lighting ceremony at the State House Conference Centre will also be held on the 12th of February. In the first match of the tournament which will begin after the ceremony, Dominica will play Antigua and Barbuda.