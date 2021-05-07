Dominica to observe first Calypso Day on May 27

Dominica will observe its first ever ‘Calypso Day’ this year on May 27th.
Virtual Calypso King Daryl Bobb, in making the announcement recently, said the observance is expected to begin at midnight on May 27th to midnight of that same day.
“The idea of the calypso day is to create or regenerate the consciousness of the people in calypso and understanding calypso,” Bobb told Dominica News Online (DNO) during a recent interview. “One of the things I try to say to people is that calypso is not just about calypso music, calypso is really a culture.”
Bobb added, “It’s the calypso in us why we are a liberated people today and calypso continues to be a tool by which we are trying to fight for our rights, our freedom, for justice.”
He encourages media houses, especially the radio stations, to promote calypso on the airways on that day.
“For now, what we have is the music so we want the media to push the music as hard as possible so that we can regenerate that consciousness,” Bobb stated. “I would really like that each genre gets its rightful place in our airwaves like everywhere else.”
He said the association is looking forward to celebrating this occasion every year on the last Thursday of the month of May.
Meantime, Bobb said he does not understand the reasoning behind the Covid-19 vaccine and will not take any vaccine.
“In Dominica we are blessed,” he said. “We have had people being infected with Covid-19, but we have not had people who have suffered with the Covid-19 symptoms like we hear happening internationally.”
Bobb believes that this is because Dominica’s environment is working in the people’s interest, “and my personal view is without that vaccine we would have continued in the same way, we would have caught every case at every port of entry in Dominica, we would have treated them…”
“If I have to take part in anything in my country where the Covid-19 vaccine is a requirement I will choose not to because there is no need for a vaccine that does not prevent you from being infected, does not prevent you from spreading it, it does not prevent you from being re-infected,” he remarked.
I would prefer a Sour-Sour day over this. Imitation is flattery, leave something for Trinidad. Are we going to have a Spooge, Bedford truck or a penny-hapney day any time soon? Let me kno so I can get out of here.
What… people please take your vaccine shots. It will protect you and others. And if you get Covid u will not get that sick…all our lives we taking vaccines. Please take your shot against Covid
Where you get that information from? Tell me who in Dominica took vaccine shot and didnt get “that sick” from COVID after they took it? Especially as we have never had nore than 17 active cases at a time? All you does just repeat any nonsense people tell you? This so called vaccine has not been tested long enough for you or anyone to convince me of the rubbish you just stated. And you are right, all my life i have taken an actual proven tried tested and retested and certified vaccine that has been around for much more than 10 years before i was even born. Yes i took those because these have been around long enough to have them very fine tuned. But i am not rushing to take something developed quickly less than a year ago without ANY long term effects being recorded becaus simply, there hasnt been enough time. So go ahead “Mr. Take it” – take alll. Keep repeating the nonsense they tell you without ANY proof. Remember, those same doctors say there is no cure for Cancer.
Say what on vaccines? Come again! This is silly, ignorant talk. Perhaps you want to rethink. Would think that someone promoting music, concerts and crowds would be encouraging mass vaccinations.