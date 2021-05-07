Dominica to observe first Calypso Day on May 27

Dominica will observe its first ever ‘Calypso Day’ this year on May 27th.

Virtual Calypso King Daryl Bobb, in making the announcement recently, said the observance is expected to begin at midnight on May 27th to midnight of that same day.

“The idea of the calypso day is to create or regenerate the consciousness of the people in calypso and understanding calypso,” Bobb told Dominica News Online (DNO) during a recent interview. “One of the things I try to say to people is that calypso is not just about calypso music, calypso is really a culture.”

Bobb added, “It’s the calypso in us why we are a liberated people today and calypso continues to be a tool by which we are trying to fight for our rights, our freedom, for justice.”

He encourages media houses, especially the radio stations, to promote calypso on the airways on that day.

“For now, what we have is the music so we want the media to push the music as hard as possible so that we can regenerate that consciousness,” Bobb stated. “I would really like that each genre gets its rightful place in our airwaves like everywhere else.”

He said the association is looking forward to celebrating this occasion every year on the last Thursday of the month of May.

