Dominica to open Olympic campaign with swimming at Paris Summer Olympics 2024

Dominica will begin its medal campaign on Thursday, August 1, at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when National Swimmer Warren Lawrence participates in the Men’s 50-meter backstroke.

Lawrence, who is the son of former Olympic Swimmer Woodrow Woody Lawrence is set to become the first swimmer to represent Dominica in swimming at the Olympic Games in 24 years.

He resides in Switzerland, competed in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in the 50-meter freestyle where he achieved his personal best of 24.51 which is also a national record.

Lawrence will compete in Heat number 4 of the Men’s 50-meter freestyle on Thursday.

The heats will get underway at 11:16 am Caribbean time, Thursday morning.

Meantime National swimmer Jasmine Schofield also takes to the pool on August 3, for the Women’s 50-meter backstroke.

Triple Jumper Thea Lafond Gadson competes on August 2, in the Women’s Triple Jump Qualifiers.

800-meter runner Dennick Luke runs in the men’s 800-meter event on August 7.