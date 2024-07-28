Dominica to open Olympic campaign with swimming at Paris Summer Olympics 2024

Dominica will begin its medal campaign on Thursday, August 1, at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when National Swimmer Warren Lawrence participates in the Men’s 50-meter backstroke.
Lawrence, who is the son of former Olympic Swimmer Woodrow Woody Lawrence is set to become the first swimmer to represent Dominica in swimming at the Olympic Games in 24 years.
He resides in Switzerland, competed in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in the 50-meter freestyle where he achieved his personal best of 24.51 which is also a national record.
Lawrence will compete in Heat number 4 of the Men’s 50-meter freestyle on Thursday.
The heats will get underway at 11:16 am Caribbean time, Thursday morning.
Meantime National swimmer Jasmine Schofield also takes to the pool on August 3, for the Women’s 50-meter backstroke.
Triple Jumper Thea Lafond Gadson competes on August 2, in the Women’s Triple Jump Qualifiers.
800-meter runner Dennick Luke runs in the men’s 800-meter event on August 7.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
How come Dominica seems to have some special time to open their personal swimming competition.
I saw both male and female swimming competitions took place since the games started two or there days ago.
So, among all the more developed nations, I saw the United State leading with about fifteen medals including gold which includes Swimming.
So, maybe I am dumb do understand or something.
Paris time is nine hours ahead of Southern California, where our time is now 8:37 pm, I am watching the 400m swimming race, how come Dominica didn’t complete in the 400m or any of the races yesterday, or any of the qualifiers thus far?
I can say in just finished race, France took the gold!
The women’s 100m just concluded a women named Walsh led the American team to earn gold.
Now this Walsh is a white American, not a Dominican like my niece Maria Walsh eh!