Dominica to participate in 2019 Saint Lucia International Masters Football Invitational

Dominica will be among seven countries that will participate in the Saint Lucia International Masters Football Invitational, slated for June 7-10 2019, under the theme “Be Inspired”.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority under its Caribcation brand, which is primarily focused on welcoming regional travelers to the destination, has collaborated with Veterans In Sports Inc. to stage the event.

According to a release from the Saint Lucia Tourism Association, over this Whitsuntide weekend, the international tournament will welcome over 400 veterans from 28 teams across the USA, Canada, Dominica, Trinidad, Grenada, Barbados and St. Vincent.

Veterans Football Ambassador, Brian Charles Lara and Saint Lucia’s most decorated footballer, Earl “Ball Hog” Jean, joined officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) and Veterans In Sports Inc. (VIS) at a press conference on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Kelly’s Dockside at Sandals Halcyon to announce Caribcation’s endorsement of the tournament.

“Sports tourism is a rapidly growing niche in the travel industry and Saint Lucia is becoming home to several international and regional sporting initiatives.” Said Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events at the SLTA, Mr. Christopher Gustave. “Caribcation embraces the obvious and vast benefits of travel from our regional partners. This niche is great for our economy as it generates impact through direct spending across our communities.”

Endorsing Caribcation’s objective, Brian Lara said “Over the next couple of weeks hundreds of people are coming to play and watch football. They will be walking through your streets and will also want something from Saint Lucia, they will want to taste your culinary offerings and meet your people. It’s the reason I keep coming back.”

The Veterans Football Tournament will see internationals like, The Little Magician, Russell Latapy, and Trinidad and Tobago former International and goal-scoring machine- Arnold Dwarika.

The tournament will also welcome the likes of Nature Boys of Dominica, Real Ole Men of Grenada, Era Masters, T&T Xmen, Pele Masters – USA and Sunday Krew of Trinidad. Veteran players from St. Vincent will form part of Pele Masters of the USA.

With lots of excitement around the tournament, the visiting teams are likely to add to that momentum upon touchdown to our shores.

Local greats such as Titus “Titi” Elva, Elijah Joseph, Alvin Xavier, Valencious Joseph, Leyton “Raton” Sandiford and Trevor Cadet are all geared to put on a show.

The tournament is also expected to welcome the likes of Gary Glasgow, Stern John and Denis Lawrence, who scored the goal against Bahrain,that awarded Trinidad and Tobago a ticket to the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Matches will kick off concurrently on June 8, 9, and 10, at 10:00 a.m., with various teams competing on the hour until 5:00 p.m., at The Sab Sporting Facility, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Of the 76 Matches, one team will emerge champion in the ‘Aged 40+’ category taking home US $3,500.00 plus trophies. Champions in the ‘Aged 50+’ category will walk away with US $2,500.00 plus trophies.

From Monday June 10, all matches including knockout games and the grand finals will commence from 10:00 a.m., at the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds.

The public is invited to support the tournament and bring along family and friends to the free event.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority looks forward to welcoming all visiting teams and supporting patrons during the 2019 staging of the Veterans Football Tournament International Masters Football Invitational.