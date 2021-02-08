Dominica to receive 70,000 doses of COVID vaccine on Tuesday

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that Dominica will receive 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as tomorrow (Tuesday 9th February).

He made the announcement during a press conference held on Monday.

Just last month, following a virtual CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, the Prime Minister said his government was confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to Dominica by the end of March this year.

However, he said this has been fast tracked allowing the country to receive the vaccines early and quickly.

The prime minister said that his government has also been working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to source vaccines for Dominica.

“The Government of India has made a grant donation of 70,000 doses [of the Covid-19 vaccine]; that would be for 35,000 people because there will be double doses,” he stated. “We expect the vaccines to land in Dominica tomorrow, Tuesday and it will be left to the Ministry of Health.”

According to Skerrit, the Ministry of Health has been fine-tuning their vaccination plan to start sharing with the public but he stressed that the vaccine will be a voluntary offering and is not mandatory.s

“Those who wish to take it will avail themselves to the health authorities,” he stated, reiterating, “I will certainly avail myself to be vaccinated.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Laura Esprit, believes that there is a need to introduce this new vaccine to Dominica, and pointed out that vaccination is a safe and protective way to prevent disease and it saves lives.

“When we get vaccinated, we are not just protecting ourselves, but also those around us, reducing the spread of the disease,” she said, adding, “the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to help your immune system to identify and fight the virus.”

Dr. Esprit indicated that in the first instance, 26 percent will be targeted, referred to as the priority group, “totaling a little more than 18,000 persons.”

“The selection of this priority grouping for the first phase of the roll-out is being guided by recommendations made from PAHO, WHO [World Health Organization] advisory groups in addition to the in-country Covid-19 profile or national priorities and of course, other disease profile on island,” Dr. Esprit explained.

She said there are not enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the entire population across the countries, therefore vaccines may be introduced in phases.

As it relates to priority groups, Dr. Esprit revealed that frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

“That will include doctors, nurses, domestic work, environmental health officers, ward aides, health aides, pharmacists among others,” which, according to her, amounts to approximately 1000.

“Other frontline workers include the police, customs and immigration, fire and ambulance personnel, amounting to a little over 600,” Dr. Esprit revealed.

She continued, “Persons with chronic diseases. This will include those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancers, respiratory conditions…that would be over 7500” and with the inclusion of those over the age of 65 years, primarily the elderly population, Dr. Esprit added, “that will be approximately 8,900 persons.”

“And of course, we have government officials which will include cabinet members, ambassadors, the President, parliamentary secretaries and other persons within that group which will amount to approximately 100,” she said.