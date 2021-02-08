Dominica to receive 70,000 doses of COVID vaccine on Tuesday

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that Dominica will receive 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as tomorrow (Tuesday 9th February).
He made the announcement during a press conference held on Monday.
Just last month, following a virtual CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, the Prime Minister said his government was confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to Dominica by the end of March this year.
However, he said this has been fast tracked allowing the country to receive the vaccines early and quickly.
The prime minister said that his government has also been working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to source vaccines for Dominica.
“The Government of India has made a grant donation of 70,000 doses [of the Covid-19 vaccine]; that would be for 35,000 people because there will be double doses,” he stated. “We expect the vaccines to land in Dominica tomorrow, Tuesday and it will be left to the Ministry of Health.”
According to Skerrit, the Ministry of Health has been fine-tuning their vaccination plan to start sharing with the public but he stressed that the vaccine will be a voluntary offering and is not mandatory.s
“Those who wish to take it will avail themselves to the health authorities,” he stated, reiterating, “I will certainly avail myself to be vaccinated.”
Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Laura Esprit, believes that there is a need to introduce this new vaccine to Dominica, and pointed out that vaccination is a safe and protective way to prevent disease and it saves lives.
“When we get vaccinated, we are not just protecting ourselves, but also those around us, reducing the spread of the disease,” she said, adding, “the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to help your immune system to identify and fight the virus.”
Dr. Esprit indicated that in the first instance, 26 percent will be targeted, referred to as the priority group, “totaling a little more than 18,000 persons.”
“The selection of this priority grouping for the first phase of the roll-out is being guided by recommendations made from PAHO, WHO [World Health Organization] advisory groups in addition to the in-country Covid-19 profile or national priorities and of course, other disease profile on island,” Dr. Esprit explained.
She said there are not enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the entire population across the countries, therefore vaccines may be introduced in phases.
As it relates to priority groups, Dr. Esprit revealed that frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
“That will include doctors, nurses, domestic work, environmental health officers, ward aides, health aides, pharmacists among others,” which, according to her, amounts to approximately 1000.
“Other frontline workers include the police, customs and immigration, fire and ambulance personnel, amounting to a little over 600,” Dr. Esprit revealed.
She continued, “Persons with chronic diseases. This will include those with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancers, respiratory conditions…that would be over 7500” and with the inclusion of those over the age of 65 years, primarily the elderly population, Dr. Esprit added, “that will be approximately 8,900 persons.”
“And of course, we have government officials which will include cabinet members, ambassadors, the President, parliamentary secretaries and other persons within that group which will amount to approximately 100,” she said.
Roland, good morning. I compliment and appreciate your efforts in sharing this information and thoughts of you.
Skerrit is not visionary nor is he focus on the concept and preparedness of Socioeconomic development.
COVAXIN Made in india
The two doses are given four weeks apart. The vaccine can be stored at 2C to 8C.
Bharat Biotech says it has a stockpile of 20 million doses of Covaxin, and is aiming to make 700 million doses out of its four facilities in two cities by the end of the year.
2- COVISHIELD
What about Covishield?
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. It says it is producing more than 50 million doses a month.
The vaccine, which is known as Covishield, is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus – although it can’t cause illness.
Sir, India is world,s largest manufacturer of vaccines, you name it and India is manufacturing, infact India is world,s pharmaceutical factory.Less than a week after launching the world’s largest inoculation drive, India has shipped tens of thousands of free doses of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries in what is being widely described as “vaccine diplomacy”.
India’s drug regulator has given the green light to Covishield (the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK) and Covaxin, locally-made by pharma company Bharat Biotech.
India is a vaccine powerhouse: it makes 60% of the world’s vaccines and is home to half a dozen major manufacturers.
Dont raise doubts about made in india vaccine, a country of 1.3 billion people has completely controlled covid 19. and Now India is helping other nations
India has 2 vaccines
1-COVACCINE
How does Covaxin work?
The homegrown government-backed vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech, a…
Yeah, just go on the internet and you can even buy prescription drugs under the counter from India. Most of these drugs are either no good or not safe to use on humans. China and India drugs i would never buy let alone use them on me or members of my family.
Does it cure the disease? no not 100%
Does it prevent the spread of the disease? no
Will i have to stop social distancing once i take the vaccine? no
Will i still have to wear a mask after i take the vaccine? yes
Can i get COVID after take the vaccine? Yes you can,
So is this really a vaccine?
Come on guys. Don’t be ignorant. India has an internationally recognize vaccine industry, with perhaps the greatest capacity. They are producing the Oxford vaccine. We should celebrate the potential of total Dominican immunity by summer.
(CNN) It’s the news the many feared: early data shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may provide only “minimal protection” against mild to moderate illness caused by the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.
I have read up about the Pfizer, Modena and the Astra Zeneca vaccines. The South African government has rejected the Astra Zeneca vaccine as it is not efficacious against the COVID-19 variant/strain found in their country.
Well before anyone chook with that vaccine, I need to know the name, the side effects (if any) and exactly what it will do for me. If not, thanks but no thanks, I will not be taking it.
And for me to believe the PM, I will have to see with my own eyes he taking exactly what India sent.
And the hospitality workers? they are at this moment the ones who are in close contact with guests from high risk countries during their quarantine???
Put your death on hold till 2023 also then? Man, if We follow you no one should take penicillin either. You serious?
Well, I never thought that I would be writing to congratulate Mr Skerrit on getting 70,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for Dominica – before some parts of he European Union- Germany, France , Spain, Italy- to name a few.
The boy done good. Bein Fait- Monsieur Skerrit.
You see, if you do something good, we will applaud you- just as much as if you do something bad. There is complete impartiality in my comments-and by the way I am a labour party supporter, as well!
Now you must refer to my previous comments, and stop this Airport plan. Fix Melville Hall- airport. Lengthen it near the sea by another 300 Meters. Put lights for night landing. Get hydro power from the river near by, but do not squander our money.
We need factories in Dominica to process agricultural goods: Remember Domfruit Juice, – Get it back from “Money God”. Get DBGA back, be self-sufficient in chicken, beef, eggs, milk, potatoes. Make more use of indigenous wood- furniture, beds, houses- of Carapit and…
I am with you Roland. First, props to the PM. Secondly, you are speaking my language on the path to growth and happiness. I call it ‘back to the future’ .
Skerrit, which vaccine are you expecting? Why are you making long speeches with very little substance? The citizens of this country want to know which vaccine. Since you do not come out with this info, I can safely assume that it will not be any of the US, German or UK vaccines. That doesn’t leave many options. Probably the Chinese one smuggled into DA via India!!! Not in my arm uncle Roosevelt but feel free to put it in yours, Gucci’s and all the other members of the cabal.
Those who get vaccinated should be closely monitored afterwards. I have been hearing of covid outbreaks among virus free communities shortly after vaccinations were given.
India vaccine spreading like hot bread around the world mainly to 3rd world countries. Please my people this is a judgement thing. I know everybody wants to go to heaven but no body wants to die. Be careful of your judgement and let no one judge for you. The India and China vaccine!!!!……Only god knows. Only God Knows.
My friend that is good British technology.
If it is good enough for the English Queen, then it is good enough for me.
Look it up man!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/23/coronavirus-scientists-developed-oxford-vaccine-at-breakneck-speed
This is not Indian Technology, or Chinese technology.
Do not be afraid.
If it were Chinese, then I would say no thank you.
DNO, which vaccine is it? Pfizer? AstraZeneca/Oxford?
ADMIN: It is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Mr. Skerrit did not say which vaccine we will receive but I believe it to be the Astra Zeneca one because that is what is produced in India. It is also easier to store at normal fridge temperature. Let me say that I am grateful to our international friends, in particular India considering they are in need themselves to treat their own people.
Which of the Indian vaccines is being administered?
Why hasn’t the government published the results of the phase 3 trial?
If they want to inspire confidence in this vaccine, they need to be transparent.
This is not a press release, so I am not sure why DNO did not get that information before publishing this piece.
ADMIN: The name of the vaccine is Covishield which is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed in the UK.
The authorities claimed at the press conference that a comprehensive educational program will be rolled out in subsequent days.
The results of the phase three trial weren’t directly discussed in the press briefing but an article on the results of the phase 3 trial can be found here: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/12/phase-3-trials-show-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-has-90-efficacy
Our coverage on this topic will continue as we seek to address these and other questions.
many vaccine out now which 1 we getting…please let us know
The Prime minister is presently in a Dammed if you do, Dammed if you don’t moment, why the rush? is Dominica in dire need? this is the time to walk very diligently, and not be mis-led, we are talking bout vaccines that have not been proven. Pressure does “buss” pipe , We all know what happens after.
“The Government of India has made a grant donation of 70,000 doses [of the Covid-19 vaccine]; that would be for 35,000 people because there will be double doses,” he stated.
Mr. PM which of of vaccine is it? Is it Pfizer, Moderna? Spotnik-Russian? CinoVac- China? Or is it India made and tested? Please sir explain thyself so the population can made prudent decisions. Yes India is “sponsoring” and we are grateful but what the secrecy? I smell a BIG rat as to where the vaccine is coming from and who is the developer. Please sir, we do not want to be treated as guinea pigs because we are beggars. Yes, we agree we are beggars because you have made us so but don’t want to be taken advantage of sir. I await a speedy response
It is Astra Zeneca vaccine developed in the UK and produced in India, where India is the largest producer and distributor of all kind of vaccines in the world.
This vaccine is already tested in UK and India with 90%+ positive results , and the government of India want to grand the first batches of vaccine to its friendly counties.
This is the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine, First Class British Technology from arguably the best University in the world.
Take it- and be humble. God has inspired these scientists to cure us.
