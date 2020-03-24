Dominica to receive medical help from Cuba to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has announced that medical personnel from Cuba will arrive in Dominica on Thursday to assist the country battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion.

According to a statement from the Ministry, a medical brigade from Cuba consisting of 25 nurses, 5 doctors and four lab technicians will arrive this Thursday to assist with the direct management of COVID-19.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba, for once again showing solidarity with our country. I have always said that you know who your friends are in times of trouble,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wore in a post on his Facebook page,

In the post, the prime minister also issues strong advice to all individuals who have been quarantined over the last week “to adhere to the guidelines and protocols provided, while the officials of the Ministry of Health continue to conduct surveillance and testing activities.

“The public is also advised to contact health officials in their districts regarding anyone not adhering to quarantine measures,” he added.