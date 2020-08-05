Dominica to receive more equipment for PCR testing

Dominica is to receive more equipment to conduct more PCR(Polymerase chain reaction) tests in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said in Parliament last week that the equipment is expected to come from Germany through the International Atomic Agency.

“We are getting another PCR machine next month. It’s coming from Germany through the International Atomic Agency and this one, the Ministry of Trade is pleased because this will be placed at the Centre of Excellence in Stockfarm and there we have more PCR capacity,” he said.

With that development, there will be a lab at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital as well as the public lab at Stockfarm at the Centre of Excellence where PCR tests are done, according to the minister.

He said that the government is also expected to receive an automated extractor.

“With the automated extractor, we will be going up to hundreds a day; that’s where we are looking ahead,” he explained.

An automated extractor is a machine specifically designed to help simplify and increase output of nucleic acid extraction. Not only do automated machines decrease working time and labour costs needed, but it also increases safety, quality, and has a reliably high yield.

Dr. McIntyre made it clear that “not because we are COVID-free, we are sitting down and sleeping on us; no, we are thinking ahead.”

“The more we can have, the better we can have, that is the better prepared we can be,” he asserted.