Dominica to receive US$400,000 in technical support for community based tourism

The Government of Dominica will receive US$400,000 worth of technical support for the improvement of community based tourism initiatives.
“The Ministry will receive technical support of US 400,000 towards the improvement of community based tourism initiatives within the community of the Kalinago Territory and those served by the Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Cooperative,” Charles said in a statement this week.
She said the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, as well as beneficiaries of the project have also pledged financial and technical support to ensure the overall success of the project.
Charles said the expected support in the areas of product development, marketing, business management training, record keeping, e-commerce, labeling and certification comes at a time when Covid-19 restrictions have posed a significant threat to the sustainability of small businesses, highly dependent on the tourism market.
“The intention, therefore, is to strengthen the capacity of product and service providers to enable them to have a global reach, particularly through e-commerce, but by firstly improving their international readiness standards,” the minister stated.
The technical support for the development of the community based tourism clusters, Kalinago Territory and the Dominica Essential Oils and Spices is the result of a successful bid by the Ministry of Tourism to Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF).
The CCPF is a private sector development program that delivers innovative and practical solutions that stimulate economic growth, increase productivity and foster innovation and competitiveness. It operates in 13 countries across the Caribbean region.
Charles said Dominica was initially selected among 53 applicants and subsequently short-listed to compete among 8 regional applicants.
“The final regional competition was guided by a rigorous selection process from which only 3 successful proposals were considered for funding towards technical support to improve the products and services offered by the clusters,” she noted.
6 Comments
But where monies received by this corrupt government is being spent?
I am on record saying that this DLP led by Skerrit, has received about 20 times more money than all other past administration combined, but the country is about 20 times poorer than in 2004…
Where is our money being spent?
Is it being spent for the country’s good?
Is it being spent at all?
I think that the time has come for private citizens like myself to start writing to those institutions re my concerns, and i am encouraging others to do so too.
Just look at the state of Roseau, the capital..
Smelling pee pee, littered with dog shit, broken sidewalks, poor drainage, and the list goes on……
He, Skerrit, brought DLP supportes to Lagon in 2009 and showed them the image of a new Roseau… Some supporters clapped so much, that many had to visit the doctor for bruised palms!!!
Skerrit is wicked, mischievous and evil….
From the great North friend, Canada, I am curious to know if there is any initiative to create a Golf Course on the Nature Island?
All this is just a Sweetener without any logic about it. Is there a well designed plan to undergo this concept that we have no preparedness nor a well designed plan to undergo this concept.
Physical structures are not just Blocks and cement, but the bigger picture of a Plan of Action as relates it’s operational purpose and activities. Just putting up concrete structures will not get our communities and people elevated to a level of happiness, employment and opportunities to take their village/community to this highly level. The Village Council, the Local Government ought to be well prepared as a Team to plan and manage the operations Professionally on behalf of the people together. There must be Management Team comprising of local Officers (youth, Local Government, Village Council, teachers and other well well deserved community workers/leader and Nurses etc) within that village/community.
Take full control of your communities and be committed to raise the profile of your…
With Failed Skerrit heading our government finances, I am, or we should all be concerned of how and where will this Money be expense. We are concerned if this money should be placed in the hands of Skerrit? It shouldn’t.
We hope that our distinguished credible Director of Audit will be engaged to monitor and audit these monies received that there will be transparency and accountability for our government and people of Dominica. It belongs to the people of Dominica.
We cry for Decency in our Government and our country. Our Suffering unemployed people are of concerned to us that they are part of the Development of our Dominica’
Transparency and accountability and Respect is due as far as these States funds are well documented and audited. Keep this money away from Skerrit’s Devisive Red Clinic fiasco.
Our Dominica, its people need sound leadership and Professional management of our States funds, resources and finances to be well accounted. We support HON.Linton to keep eyes on…
That’s just a drop in the bucket….. for community based tourism across the island?
