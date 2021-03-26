Dominica to receive US$400,000 in technical support for community based tourism

The Government of Dominica will receive US$400,000 worth of technical support for the improvement of community based tourism initiatives.

“The Ministry will receive technical support of US 400,000 towards the improvement of community based tourism initiatives within the community of the Kalinago Territory and those served by the Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Cooperative,” Charles said in a statement this week.

She said the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, as well as beneficiaries of the project have also pledged financial and technical support to ensure the overall success of the project.

Charles said the expected support in the areas of product development, marketing, business management training, record keeping, e-commerce, labeling and certification comes at a time when Covid-19 restrictions have posed a significant threat to the sustainability of small businesses, highly dependent on the tourism market.

“The intention, therefore, is to strengthen the capacity of product and service providers to enable them to have a global reach, particularly through e-commerce, but by firstly improving their international readiness standards,” the minister stated.

The technical support for the development of the community based tourism clusters, Kalinago Territory and the Dominica Essential Oils and Spices is the result of a successful bid by the Ministry of Tourism to Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF).

The CCPF is a private sector development program that delivers innovative and practical solutions that stimulate economic growth, increase productivity and foster innovation and competitiveness. It operates in 13 countries across the Caribbean region.

Charles said Dominica was initially selected among 53 applicants and subsequently short-listed to compete among 8 regional applicants.

“The final regional competition was guided by a rigorous selection process from which only 3 successful proposals were considered for funding towards technical support to improve the products and services offered by the clusters,” she noted.