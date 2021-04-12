Dominica tourism minister joins regional counterparts in discussing lessons from COVID-19

COVID-19 has not only brought about challenges among countries in the region and the world, but according to Dominica’s Tourism Minister, the pandemic has allowed these countries to be more connected to each other.

The minister formed part of a panel discussion recently via zoom organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) dubbed the ‘Covid lessons’.

“One of the key take-aways for me during the pandemic, was that we are much more connected than we typically think, living in the islands, more connected to the world and to each other, and whilst we have dealt with crisis before, unlike a hurricane which has a definite start time at anytime and may affect only a few countries, this pandemic affected all of us,” Charles said.

She said in terms of Dominica, most properties were forced to shutdown due to border closures and the country’s flight capacity declined by 52%.

Charles also mentioned a loss of revenues of over 150 million dollars.

“Stay over arrivals declined by 76% and about 50% of industry workers instantly lost their jobs, so it has really been a challenging period for us in terms of the situation in Dominica,” the minister stated.

Tourism Minister of St Kitts & Nevis, Lindsay Grant, said his country closed its borders on March 25th, 2020, and that action had devastating repercussions in all the industries affected by tourism.

“Tourism is our main economic driver and accounts for about 60% of the country’s GDP and we have been severely impacted,” Grant remarked.

St. Kitts’ borders were reopened on October 31st, 2020 and according to grant, currently, there is ‘a vacation in place’ so that persons who visit St Kitts & Nevis are in a so called bubble they are not allowed to go outside of their hotel.

Tourism Minister of Anguilla, Hayden Hughes, said at present there is no community spread in Anguilla.

According to him there are rigorous protocols in place to protect citizens and the country’s borders.

“We are over 50% in terms of vaccination,” Hughes revealed. “We are hoping to get to 75% before the end of July and once we get to that point new protocols will be announced as well.”

“We have enough vaccines on the island to vaccinate every single adult,” Hughes said.

Meantime, Tourism Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Carlos James said there has been a decline in terms of tourism numbers.

“In January to October of 2020 we were down to 49.4% in terms of arrivals,” he revealed. “Stayover visitors declined by 80% and the cruise were down to 37%…”

James continued, “Yachting is down to 50%, though we are still open in terms of our borders we are seeing a limited number of persons traveling.”