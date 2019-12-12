Dominica under-15 cricketer gets eight wicket haul in regional cricket championship

Dominica’s Jahson Vidal had the time of his young life, when he wrecked the St. Vincent and the Grenadines batting at Park Hill Playing Field, claiming 8 for 07 in an unbelievable spell of bowling, which lasted 9.4 overs with 5 maidens bowled.

The Dominica spinner spun his web around the Vincentian batters, as the 2019 WINLOTT/WICBC Under-15 Cricket Championships bowled off at the Park Hill and Cumberland Playing Fields, respectively.

Having won the toss, Dominica sent the Vincentians in and was soon amongst the wickets, which fell at 1 – 11, 2 – 11, 3 – 37, 4 – 40, 5 – 44, 6 – 54, 7 – 67, 8 – 68, 9 – 78, 10 – 79.

The other wicket-taker was Darin Toussaint with 2 for 16, as the Vincentian batters struggled. Kodi Grant with 25, and Sam Burke 13, were the only batsmen to reach double figures, and extras contributed 22.

In the response, Kishawn Viville top-scored with 27, Jahson Vidal made 13 as Dominica reached 81 for 4, while extras tallied 29. The Dominica wickets fell 01, 04, 25, and 42; as Dominica won by six wickets.

Over at the Cumberland Playing Field, Grenada handed the defending champions a massive 127-run defeat. Having won the toss, Saint Lucia inserted Grenada, and was soon celebrating when the first wicket fell without a run on the board; that of Rion Mitchell.

It was 12 for 2 when Rickell Sylvester was run out for 05. but then Jhamol Stewart (33), and Kirsten Murray (63) put together a 108-run partnership – 120 for 3. It then became 145 for 4, but Justin John (62 not out) and Kirt Murray (58 not out), took the game away from the Saint Lucians with a 131-run partnership.

Jayxan Justin finished with 1 for 15, Jordan Emmanuel 1 for 26, and Isaiah Jones 1 for 47, with 55 extras delivered made of 7 byes, 3 leg-byes, 4 no-balls, and 41 wides.