Dominica welcomes new Nigerian High Commissioner

Dominica has welcomed new High Commissioner of Nigeria, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo who recently presented his credentials to His Excellency Charles Savarin.

“Nigeria and Dominica share many things in common, apart from being the colony of Britain, we are all members of the commonwealth and other international organisations, the history that bind us together can equally be strengthened further in the fields of culture and tourism, education, agriculture, technical science and technology, trade and investments among other bilateral perversions,” he stated.

The High Commissioner said Dominica has always been viewed as a second home to Nigerian nationals who have lived here over the years and before hurricane Maria. He said many of these Nigerians are alumni of the American Medical School in Dominica who are now practising in various field of specialty in different parts of the world today.

He said they are pleased for the kind gesture that Dominica extends to Nigerian citizens.

Meantime, Dominica’s President Charles Savarin said he welcomes the new commissioner’s vision of cooperation in a wider range of areas, to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation which already exist between the two countries.

“I welcome your Excellency’s vision of co operation in a wider range of areas to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and co operation which already exist between our two countries to include areas of culture and tourism, education, agriculture, science and technology as well as trade and investments,” President Savarin said. “As you are aware, several scores of Nigerians are being trained in medicine at Ross University School of Medicine over the 40 years of the existence of that university school of medicine on the island prior to its departure following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and hundreds more are being trained at All Saints University School of Medicine which continues to operate on the island.”

The President said that all of the Nigerian medical students have found in Dominica, a home away from home, he asked the High Commissioner to convey thanks and appreciation from the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the expressions of sympathy on the occasion of the widespread devastation caused by hurricane Maria in 2017.