Dominica will support any entity that is formed to replace LIAT – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the government and people of Dominica stand ready to support any entity that is to take over the operations of Leeward Islands Air Transport (LIAT).
The prime minister announced during his weekly Anou Palay programme on Sunday that LIAT would be liquidated following a series of financially unsuccessful months due to Covid-19.
He said the majority shareholders of LIAT – Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St Vincent & the Grenadines and Dominica – met Saturday and his government received a report from the Board of Directors “drawing to our attention to certain issues confronting LIAT 1974 limited.”
He said the airline will be formed into a new entity that will provide connections between the Caribbean islands.
“I am convinced as a regionalist/integrationist that whatever new entity comes up that the people of Dominica must provide whatever support within their means, to ensure that we have interregional travel,” he said. “LIAT has shown its capacity, its abilities, obviously confronting challenges pre COVID and [which] certainly worsened in the COVID period.”
Skerrit said the next step will be a meeting of all the shareholders so concrete decisive action can be taken.
He said this is not a time to be daunted as LIAT has served with excellence in spite of their financial issues but these are extra-ordinary difficult times and there are certain actions that must be taken.
“I will say that we will all agree that LIAT 1974 Limited has served Dominica well,” he stated. “We have had challenges in the past with delayed flights or cancellation of flights, but we have to say that LIAT has been good to us not only in Dominica but the entire Caribbean.”
Meantime, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said, through a CMC report, that the Antigua-based regional airline owes its staff an estimated EC$94 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) in severance and holiday payment, which it is unable to pay.
Gonsalves, who is the chair of the shareholder governments of the airline, gave an insight into the financial affairs of the company following a meeting of the shareholder governments last weekend.
He told radio listeners in St. Vincent that he had received a report from the board of directors and the management on the critical financial position of the airline. He said LIAT was having problems since 2017, but the hurricanes that year put the airline “in a tailspin” and into 2018.
Gonsalves said the management sent their salaries for May, June, July and overdue payroll liabilities but the company is insolvent and doesn’t have any assets “to pay anybody anything.”
Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank owns three of the aircraft that LIAT operates and has a priority charge on them.
“And then the rest of the planes are leased and in due course, they would have to send them back, unless, of course, a new entity which arises leases them from the lessors,” Gonsalves said.
LIAT has 10 aircraft in its fleet, split equally among 48-seater ATR 42-600 and 68-seater ATR 72-600.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2020/06/29/liat-owes-nearly-100-million-ec-dollars-to-empl++++oyees/
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
The PM will have to take any airline he can get to come to DA now, Beggars cant be choosers.
I am coming next year again and would love this to be resolved swiftly I have had s few issues with liat and never really liked going through Antigua but was the only way to get to much loved Dominica
Hopefully, any successor airline will NOT be based in Antigua and will NOT have the name LIAT in any form. Neither harbours good memories of its service…
FORWARD EVER
Don’t be in such a hurry like this Mr. Skerrit. We are not the majority shareholder in Liat, Barbados is but their shares are worthless now as are ours. I would advocate caution before putting more money into another Liat without total revamp and that should not automatically include a rebirth in Antigua with so much people looking after 10 little planes only. And I do not agree with you that they have served us well. Their tardiness and lousy service is legendary Sir but of course, if you do not use them like the general public and fly private instead, you would not know that, would you. Please, do not pour more of our money in that bottomless pit without consultation with seasoned aviation experts. Caution, caution, caution!
Honourable Skerrit, please talk for yourself because you probably never flew on LIAT. Your only criticism of the airline is that of “delayed flights or cancellation of flights”. I suffered much much more than that from your beloved LIAT!!
For example, receiving my”lost baggage” ONE YEAR later while I was in Jamaica and without compensation so PLEASE Sir, talk for yourself!!!
Now listen to the other one: 94 million EC dollars that can’t be paid to employees nor salaries for May, June and July. But CDB have access to the three planes.
What are the affected employees supposed to do eh?? Tell me. Come grovelling at you all’s table and beg??
In who’s interest do you operate??
After all the losses suffered by ordinary folks who invested in CLICO, PM Skerrit has yet to lift a finger.
Cruel, heartless bandits and distinguished delinquents!!
But this too, shall pass. Time is always longer than twine.
HOTEP!
Of course the PM will support any entity that is formed to replace LIAT because he has no choice. Large aircraft’s cannot land in DA, so he has to take whichever inter island airlines that are available.
So pm just buy liat let Dominica own it and stop bailing them out
As Dominica has no international airport, the demise of LIAT will be particularly devastating to the island’s already depressed economy and connections with the outside world.
People, why is it that in this age of modernity, Dominica is the only independent country in the OECS, without this ‘indispensable’ asset, an international airport?
Misguided leadership, fierce partisan politics, ubiquitous corruption, ultra selfishness and insatiable greed have us languishing in abject poverty and backwardness.
Dominica has no choice but to support any entity that replaces Liat. What a predicament in 2020. Smh.