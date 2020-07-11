Dominican academic and Toastmaster launches initiative open to all Caribbean people

A new Professional Leaders Toastmasters organisation “International Orators” was launched by Dominican based Senior academic in the United Kingdom.
This recently chartered group has joined forces with the global network – Rotary International, in response to the challenges of COVID-19, to organise “The Making Connections Round Table Show”, with Dr Violet Cuffy being the brainchild of this initiative.
The first of the series of shows, focused on the work of Frontline Health Carers and their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next episode is earmarked to feature “Youth leadership in the face the current crisis”.
The inaugural executive committee comprises Dominicans at home and in the diaspora among other prominent professionals namely:
President – Dr Violet Cuffy, Distinguished Toastmaster
Rotarian, Luton Someries (Dominican – UK based)
Immediate Past President, Cornerstone Communicators
Area Director 32 District 71, Division H (2019-20)
Senior lecturer at the University of Bedfordshire
Vice President Education – Mrs Fredericka Alexander- Durand, ACB, ALB
CEO AL’S Consultancy Plus – Executive & Life Coach, Management & HR Consultant (Dominican)
Part time Lecturer – University of the West Indies Open Campus (Dominica)
Member of Nature Isle Toastmaster’s Club – Dominica
Past Treasurer, Past VP Public Relations
Vice President Membership – Nakinda Daniel
Rotarian, Rotary Club of London (Dominican – UK-based)
International Relations Specialist
Vice President Public Relations – Mrs Ermine Darroux-Francis
Secretary Rotary Club of Barbados (Dominican – Barbados based)
Relationship Manager, Business Banking at RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Ltd
Secretary – Deborah Noel
ASB Team Manager (British)
Treasurer – Jennifer Elevique ACMA CGMA, FCCA, PGCE, MBA
Head Finance Business Partner- UK Civil Service (British)
Associate Lecturer Finance at UK Open University to June 2020
1st Sergeant of Arms, Alastair Keens-Douglas
Clinical Efficiency Officer (Grenadian – UK-based)
2nd Sergeant of Arms, Daisiray Lake, ACG, ALB
Financial Advisor, Omni Lake B.V. (St Maarten)
This dynamic group of International Toastmasters is opened to professionals in the Caribbean Region and further afield who are interested in developing their oratorial and leaderships skills.
Under the new Rotary/Toastmaster alliance “The Making Connection Round Table Show” is an opportune platform featuring and raising the profile of the community service work of Rotary International while highlighting the personal development and leadership focus of Toastmasters International.
To find out more or to get involved please contact:
Club President at drvioletvcuffy@gmail.com
Club secretary at deborahnoel100@gmail.com
Images from “The Making Connections Round Table Show”
