Dominican academic and Toastmaster launches initiative open to all Caribbean people

A new Professional Leaders Toastmasters organisation “International Orators” was launched by Dominican based Senior academic in the United Kingdom.

This recently chartered group has joined forces with the global network – Rotary International, in response to the challenges of COVID-19, to organise “The Making Connections Round Table Show”, with Dr Violet Cuffy being the brainchild of this initiative.

The first of the series of shows, focused on the work of Frontline Health Carers and their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next episode is earmarked to feature “Youth leadership in the face the current crisis”.

The inaugural executive committee comprises Dominicans at home and in the diaspora among other prominent professionals namely:

President – Dr Violet Cuffy, Distinguished Toastmaster

Rotarian, Luton Someries (Dominican – UK based)

Immediate Past President, Cornerstone Communicators

Area Director 32 District 71, Division H (2019-20)

Senior lecturer at the University of Bedfordshire

Vice President Education – Mrs Fredericka Alexander- Durand, ACB, ALB

CEO AL’S Consultancy Plus – Executive & Life Coach, Management & HR Consultant (Dominican)

Part time Lecturer – University of the West Indies Open Campus (Dominica)

Member of Nature Isle Toastmaster’s Club – Dominica

Past Treasurer, Past VP Public Relations

Vice President Membership – Nakinda Daniel

Rotarian, Rotary Club of London (Dominican – UK-based)

International Relations Specialist

Vice President Public Relations – Mrs Ermine Darroux-Francis

Secretary Rotary Club of Barbados (Dominican – Barbados based)

Relationship Manager, Business Banking at RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Ltd

Secretary – Deborah Noel

ASB Team Manager (British)

Treasurer – Jennifer Elevique ACMA CGMA, FCCA, PGCE, MBA

Head Finance Business Partner- UK Civil Service (British)

Associate Lecturer Finance at UK Open University to June 2020

1st Sergeant of Arms, Alastair Keens-Douglas

Clinical Efficiency Officer (Grenadian – UK-based)

2nd Sergeant of Arms, Daisiray Lake, ACG, ALB

Financial Advisor, Omni Lake B.V. (St Maarten)

This dynamic group of International Toastmasters is opened to professionals in the Caribbean Region and further afield who are interested in developing their oratorial and leaderships skills.

Under the new Rotary/Toastmaster alliance “The Making Connection Round Table Show” is an opportune platform featuring and raising the profile of the community service work of Rotary International while highlighting the personal development and leadership focus of Toastmasters International.

To find out more or to get involved please contact:

Club President at drvioletvcuffy@gmail.com

Club secretary at deborahnoel100@gmail.com

Images from “The Making Connections Round Table Show”