Dominican applicants invited for OECS scholarship programme

Applications are now open to Dominicans and other OECS nationals for the OECS-Masters in International Trade Policy (OECS-MITP) Scholarship Programme 2020.

The fully-funded scholarship is available to students from the six independent OECS member states. The scholarship will include the complete cost of tuition, two return tickets to and from the country of study, as well as a living and housing allowance.

The OECS Masters of Science (MSc) in International Trade Policy programme will be completed at the ShridathRamphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services (SRC) of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Cave Hill Campus, University of the West Indies (UWI), Barbados.

Applicants must possess at minimum, a Lower Second Class Honours degree or equivalent in fields such as Economics, International Relations, Political Science, International Business, Management, Statistical Analysis, Law, Agriculture Development or related fields. Candidates with Pass degrees in the aforementioned fields, and other relevant qualifications and at least five years of experience in relevant fields of work will be considered for entry on a case-by-case basis.

Eligible, interested persons are to submit copies of the completed application form, two references, curriculum vitae, and evidence of undergraduate degree, by January 15, 2020.

Successful applicants will be contacted directly.

