Dominican appointed Vice President in leading US company

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Adil Karam

Dominican, Adil Karam, has been appointed Vice President of Information Security and Compliance at Payspan, a leading provider of automated payment and reimbursement solutions for health plans and providers in the United States. Payspan made the announcement today.

Karam brings to his new position 15 years of IT and security experience which he gained at Fortune 500 and smaller firms.

A certified information security leader, he offers a proven track record of hands-on progressive experience in financial services, insurance, energy and resources, technology, healthcare and hospitality. He has managed global teams of 50+ employees and information security budgets upwards of $25 million while serving in security leadership positions at a variety of firms, including COR Partners, Ascension Technologies, Glacial Energy and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

